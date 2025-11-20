MSM Announces THE Show, A Modern Self-Storage Event Designed For A New Era

THE Show brings a contemporary approach to industry conferences and trade shows, with elevated content, design, and experiences.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- While self-storage has advanced dramatically in recent years, its conferences and trade shows have largely stayed the same. That gap inspired Modern Storage Media (MSM) to create THE Show , presented by Janus International.Landing in Atlanta from November 4–6, 2026, THE Show reimagines the entire conference and trade show experience with celebrated speakers, special guests, a thoughtful floor layout, and unforgettable evening events.“The self-storage industry took shape in the 1970s, and it’s come a long way since then,” says Travis Morrow, CEO of MSM. “Unfortunately, the events surrounding the industry have remained stuck in that era. This changes with THE Show.”THE Show will be held at the Georgia World Congress Center, with host hotel The Signia by Hilton located steps away. The setup is intentionally designed to make the attendee experience seamless while giving every exhibitor maximum visibility — eliminating the traditional “bad booth location” problem that plagues many trade shows. And, as the only national East Coast event next year, it promises to re-energize the industry during its typical end-of-year lull while resetting expectations.“In 2023, our company evolved, going from Mini-Storage Messenger to Modern Storage Media,” says Poppy Behrens, Publisher at MSM. “We upgraded our magazines, website, and entire digital presence. It’s been extremely successful and well-received, and now we’re doing the same thing with the conference experience. This event is going to be one that no one wants to miss!”MSM is teasing several key features of THE Show:Acquisitions Corner: A tech-forward meeting room where owners can present properties or portfolios directly to investors and buyers.Deep Blue Welcome Dinner: A Wolfgang Puck–catered dining experience at the Atlanta Aquarium, held inside its underwater banquet ballroom.Red Carpet Awards Gala: A black-tie celebration honoring the best in self-storage, including Facility and Manager of the Year.The StorageLife Clubhouse: A central networking lounge on the trade show floor where attendees and exhibitors can connect more intimately.MSM has launched a new website dedicated to THE Show, www.msmtheshow.com , featuring event details, speaker info, agenda highlights, and exhibitor opportunities. Early bird registration is now open, and the host hotel is accepting reservations at MSM’s special rates.Don’t miss the industry’s most modern event. Visit www.msmtheshow.com for more.ABOUT MODERN STORAGE MEDIA (MSM)Modern Storage Media is the leading information source for self-storage professionals, delivering data, analysis, expert insight, and industry news that empower operators to make strategic decisions. MSM is owned by Storelocal Media Corporation, the media division of Storelocal Corporation, and produces publications and resources including its flagship Messenger magazine, Self-Storage Canada, the annual Self-Storage Almanac, and more. Visit www.modernstoragemedia.com for breaking industry news and educational content.

