MSM Releases Winter Edition Of Self-Storage Canada

Self-Storage Canada, Winter 2025

New issue spotlights Montreal Mini-Storage’s Margaux Chetrit and unveils the 2026 Canadian Self-Storage Outlook

This is a really special issue of Self-Storage Canada, and the 2026 Outlook panel is as insightful as ever.” — Poppy Behrens

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Self-Storage Canada , the only publication dedicated exclusively to the rapidly growing Canadian self-storage market and the official magazine of the Canadian Self Storage Association (CSSA), has released its winter print and digital edition.Produced three times per year by Modern Storage Media ( MSM ), Self-Storage Canada delivers in-depth coverage of operations, investment, development, and data through a distinctly Canadian lens. The winter edition continues that focus, highlighting key voices and trends shaping the sector.The cover story features Margaux Chetrit, Director of Business Development at Montreal Mini-Storage, whose unlikely journey from foreign affairs to storage has positioned her as a key force behind the industry’s first facility designed for women, by women.Also in this subscription -based issue: the 2026 Canadian Self-Storage Outlook, where eight industry leaders weigh in on development, management, pricing, technology, and the broader economic and political forces influencing the business.Self-Storage Canada Panelists:- David Allan, President, Apple Self Storage- Simon Berman, President, Avenir Properties / Montreal Mini-Storage- Alex Burnam, Senior Vice President of Acquisitions, StorageMart- Bliss Edwards, Executive Vice President, SmartStop Self Storage- Jason Koonin, CEO, Bluebird Self Storage- Robert Madsen, President, CSSSA / U-Lock Mini Storage- Steven Scott, Chairman & CEO, StorageVault Canada Inc.- Patrick Wood, Partner, JBW Commercial Real Estate“This is a really special issue of Self-Storage Canada,” says Poppy Behrens, Publisher. “Margaux has an incredible story, and the Outlook panel is as insightful as ever. We also cover Bluebird’s historic Victoria conversion, how AI is improving the tenant experience, updates from the CSSA, and much more.”"The Outlook panel was very generous with their time and offered a lot of valuable advice," adds Brad Hadfield, MSM's lead writer. "I believe many operators, developers, and investors will benefit from their insights."The issue is available to preview here: https://digital.modernstoragemedia.com/self-storage-canada/issue/winter-2025/ Subscriptions are available here: https://shop.modernstoragemedia.com/products/self-storage-canada-subscription/ ABOUT MODERN STORAGE MEDIA (MSM)Modern Storage Media is the leading information source for self-storage professionals, delivering data, analysis, expert insight, and industry news that empower operators to make strategic decisions. MSM is owned by Storelocal Media Corporation, the media division of Storelocal Corporation, and produces publications and resources including its flagship Messenger magazine, Self-Storage Canada, the annual Self-Storage Almanac, and more. Visit www.modernstoragemedia.com for breaking industry news and educational content.

