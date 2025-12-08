PCI Race Radios Launches the New RaceAir Pro Fresh-Air System: Performance-Driven, Lightweight, Ready for Racing

At the prior race my pumper from a different company failed right off the start line and I was stuck with no air all race” — Cayden Maccachren

CYPRESS,, CA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PCI Race Radios is proud to announce the release of its newest helmet fresh-air system , the RaceAir Pro , available both as a standalone unit and as a full package kit. Designed for racers who demand uncompromising performance, the RaceAir Pro raises the bar for airflow, weight savings, and installation flexibility in the motorsports world.This launch comes immediately following one of the most brutal SCORE Baja 1000 events in history — unprecedented rain, deep mud, flooding, and heavy silt created some of the harshest race conditions ever seen on the peninsula. Despite the punishing terrain, PCI-equipped racers delivered standout performances, including Cayden Maccachren’s victory in the 2025 Pro UTV Class using the new RaceAir Pro system.“At the prior race my pumper from a different company failed right off the start line and I was stuck with no air all race,” says Maccachren. “The new PCI RaceAir Pro that SCI just installed and ran at the Baja 1000 worked great the whole race even through some serious weather elements we encountered! I was able to keep my eye on the prize and breathe easy all the way to the top spot on the podium”Additionally, the entire SCI Polaris team tested and used the new RaceAir Pro during prerunning and throughout the full Baja 1000 race, and the system held up flawlessly. Even in the extreme moisture, mud, and abrasive silt that damaged or clogged many competitors’ equipment, the RaceAir Pro ran without issues from start to finish.Top-Level Performance Built for RacersAt the heart of the system is the RaceAir Pro unit itself — engineered from the ground up for high-performance applications:Dual independent fan motors deliver robust, consistent airflow to one or two helmets while maintaining minimal amp draw.Total system weight of just 2 lb (including mounting bracket) makes the unit significantly lighter than many competing solutions — every ounce counts when it comes to performance and vehicle dynamics.Package Option for a Fully Outfitted SolutionFor racers who want a turnkey installation, the RaceAir Pro Package includes:The RaceAir Pro fresh-air systemA 4 ft and 5 ft PCI Flex hose for driver/co-driver or dual-helmet setupsRocker switchWiring harnessMultiple mount sizes to fit a wide range of roll cages and dashboardsWhy the RaceAir Pro MattersRacers face high ambient temperatures, confined cockpits, and the need to maintain focus during long endurance events. The RaceAir Pro helps solve these challenges with:Lightweight construction that reduces added mass and improves vehicle ergonomicsHigh-volume, dual-motor airflow to combat heat and fatigueLow amp draw for smooth integration with existing electrical systemsVersatile mounting options for trucks, UTVs, off-road race cars, and endurance vehiclesAvailability & PricingRaceAir Pro standalone unit: MSRP $324.99RaceAir Pro Package: MSRP $509.99Available direct from PCI Race Radios at pciraceradios.com and from authorized dealersAbout PCI Race RadiosPCI Race Radios has been a leader in communications, navigation, and safety equipment for decades. Known for reliability, innovation, and decades of support for desert racing, PCI’s systems are trusted by top-level teams and weekend racers alike. The RaceAir Pro continues this legacy by delivering high-performance fresh-air technology built to withstand the most extreme conditions — including the harsh reality of the 2025 Baja 1000.Media & Dealer InquiriesPCI Race Radios Phone: 562-427-8177 Email: ryder@pciraceradios.com Website: www.pciraceradios.com PRESS CONTACT:Ryder Steinberger Sales Manager PCI Race Radios ryder@pciraceradios.com (562) 548-3968

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.