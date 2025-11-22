PCI Race Radios Communications Power a Historic Trophy Truck Podium Sweep at the 58th SCORE Baja 1000

Communications Technology That Made the Difference

Dramatic finish crowned Polvoorde & Menzies overall winners

The flawless radio calls from Oren and our team kept us one step ahead through the dust and darkness of Baja” — Bryce Menzies

ENSENADA, MEXICO, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PCI Race Radios proudly congratulates the teams and drivers who made motorsports history at the BFGoodrich Tires 58th SCORE Baja 1000 : Christopher Polvoorde and Bryce Menzies (1st), Luke McMillin (2nd), and Dan McMillin (3rd) — a clean sweep of the SCORE Trophy Truck podium. Each of these championship-caliber race teams relied on PCI communications and on-site PCI track support throughout the event, including tuning from PCI’s own Race Steinberger, who dialed in all three race teams prior to the race.“This was an incredible weekend for desert racing and an incredible moment for communications,” said Scott “Weatherman” Steinberger, PCI Race Radios. “From pre-running to pit coordination and the final sprint, crystal-clear voice and data communications kept these teams faster and safer. Seeing drivers who trust PCI gear take the top three Trophy Truck spots is a proud validation of what our crew and products deliver.”Seventeen race teams across a wide range of classes powered to victory at this year’s Baja 1000 leveraging product from PCI Race Radios.Dramatic finish crowned Polvoorde & Menzies overall winnersChristopher Polvoorde (co-driver) and Bryce Menzies claimed the overall win and the SCORE Trophy Truck title after a grueling ~854-mile race across the peninsula — an event decided in the closing miles when race dynamics shifted and Menzies crossed the line first. Polvoorde logged time in the early legs and earned his first SCORE Trophy Truck class win in the effort.“The flawless radio calls from Oren and our team kept us one step ahead through the dust and darkness of Baja,” said Bryce Menzies. “Being able to spot every rock and obstacle with confidence before we hit them. Winning the Baja 1000 doesn’t happen without that kind of unbreakable connection from the pits to the wheel.”McMillin Racing completes podium with second and thirdMcMillin Racing continued its long legacy of SCORE success with Luke McMillin finishing second and Dan McMillin third overall in the Trophy Truck class — giving PCI-equipped competitors a dominant showing at the Baja 1000. Official SCORE timing and results list Luke McMillin P2 (15:58:39.659) and Dan McMillin P3 (16:25:19.269).Communications Technology That Made the DifferenceWhat set these podium teams apart was not just horsepower — but race-proven, fault-tolerant communications powered by PCI:Teams used PCI Comlink 10 (X) intercoms, built for rugged racing environments, featuring driver-isolation (so the driver can mute external chatter and focus), dedicated audio inputs/outputs for cameras or auxiliary systems, and independent volume control for driver and co-driver.These intercoms were paired with Kenwood radios, a combination strongly recommended in PCI’s race packages for its durability, water resistance, and reliable RF performance.The drivers and co-drivers ran wired helmets (properly integrated with PCI’s wiring harness), enabling seamless intercom connection and radio push-to-talk without compromising helmet integrity or safety. PCI offers helmet wiring kits and race helmets with communication integration.Why communications matterIn off-road endurance racing like the Baja 1000, split-second decisions — for pit strategy, navigation, or mechanical fixes — often make or break a race. PCI’s Comlink 10 intercoms and wired-helmet setups offer:Crystal-clear voice in high-noise environmentsRobust isolation so distractions are minimizedReliable radio integration (Kenwood) for long-range communicationsServiceability, even on remote, dust-ridden pitsAbout PCI Race RadiosFounded in 1972, PCI Race Radios is the original communications company for off-road sport and motorsports. PCI designs, manufactures and supports race radios, intercoms, headsets, GPS and race communications packages used by professional race teams, UTV and off-road enthusiasts worldwide. PCI provides race-week trackside support at major events, including SCORE Baja races. Learn more at pciraceradios.com.Media availability: Ryder Steinberger (PCI Race Radios) is available for interviews and can provide photos of the PCI trackside team in Baja, system fitment pictures from the winning Trophy Trucks, and technical details about the communications packages used. Contact ryder@pciraceradios.com or 562-427-8177.

