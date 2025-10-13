PCI Race Radios Unveils Kawasaki Teryx H2 Radio and Intercom Bracket

Stone Cold Steve Austin in his Kawasaki Teryx

A Precision-Fit Mounting Solution for Clean, Secure Communications Integration

CYPRESS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Off-road enthusiasts who rely on clear, dependable communication systems now have a purpose-built solution for their vehicles. PCI Race Radios has launched the Kawasaki Teryx H2 Radio and Intercom Bracket , a precision-engineered mounting system designed specifically for the Teryx H2 dash. This bracket offers riders a clean, secure fit for radios and intercoms while maintaining easy access to essential dash space, including rocker switches and cup holders.Developed to simplify installation, the bracket supports PCI intercoms—including the popular Elite and Trax models—and can be configured to fit a rider’s choice of Icom or Kenwood radios. By providing a stable, factory-quality mounting option, the bracket allows drivers and passengers to communicate effectively without sacrificing functionality or aesthetics.“When you’re out on the trails, you don’t want to be fumbling with your equipment or worrying about it coming loose,” says wrestling legend and off-road enthusiast Stone Cold Steve Austin. “This bracket is built like a tank—simple, strong, and exactly what you need to keep your gear where it belongs. And that’s the bottom line.”Precision-engineered from durable materials, the Kawasaki Teryx H2 Radio and Intercom Bracket was designed to handle the vibrations, shocks, and dust of the off-road environment. Its low-profile construction blends seamlessly into the Teryx H2’s dashboard while providing enough space for mounting additional accessories. PCI Race Radios built this bracket with the same philosophy they apply to all their products: no compromise on quality, usability, or durability.To learn more about the bracket, its specifications, or to order online, visit:Beyond compatibility and durability, the bracket represents an important step toward improving safety and convenience for Kawasaki Teryx H2 owners. Clear communication between drivers, passengers, and support teams can make the difference between a smooth off-road adventure and a stressful day in the dust. By providing a dedicated space for critical equipment, PCI’s bracket eliminates the guesswork of custom mounting or improvisation.“This is the kind of product that shows PCI is listening to riders,” says a PCI product specialist. “More and more customers want a clean, professional look to their installations without spending hours fabricating mounts. This bracket does exactly that—it’s plug-and-play for one of the most popular UTV platforms on the market.”As off-road vehicles grow more capable and sophisticated, so too does the demand for integrated solutions that streamline the user experience. PCI’s Kawasaki Teryx H2 Radio and Intercom Bracket is part of a larger trend of purpose-built accessories that improve both performance and reliability for enthusiasts. In the future, PCI expects these kinds of engineered mounting solutions to become standard for anyone serious about off-road communication and safety.About PCI Race RadiosFounded in 1972, PCI Race Radios has been the trusted source for high-performance off-road communication systems, GPS navigation, and safety equipment. From professional racers to weekend explorers, PCI is dedicated to providing rugged, tested solutions for the most demanding environments. Learn more at www.pciraceradios.com

