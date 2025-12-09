Kerix Appoints Charles 'Bubba' Spragins as Chief Revenue Officer to Accelerate Companywide Growth

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kerix, the nation’s rapidly expanding leader in membership-based healthcare, announced today that Charles “Bubba” Spragins has joined the company as its new Chief Revenue Officer, effective December 1, 2025. Bubba will oversee all business development and sales efforts across KerixHealth and Specialdocs Consultants, charting the company’s next stage of aggressive national growth.With more than 20 years of experience in the employee benefits and innovative healthcare sectors, Bubba has built high-performance teams, forged strategic partnerships, and helped bring transformative care models to employers, brokers, and consumers. His background positions him to accelerate Kerix’s mission of reshaping the healthcare experience for physicians, individuals, families, and employers through membership-based medicine.“We are excited to welcome Bubba to the Kerix leadership team,” said Scott Burns, CEO of Kerix. “His deep expertise in the benefits ecosystem and his passion for advancing patient-centered care make him exactly the leader we need for this moment of rapid expansion. Bubba will be instrumental in scaling our physician growth engine and expanding KerixHealth’s footprint across employers and broker partners nationwide.”As Chief Revenue Officer, Bubba will lead the teams responsible for:• Expanding the number of physicians transitioning to concierge and membership-based medicine through Specialdocs Consultants• Growing the reach of KerixHealth’s direct primary care clinics, bringing membership-based care to more individuals, families, employers, and their employees• Strengthening distribution through benefits brokers and consultants• Driving unified revenue strategy and integration across the Kerix family of companies“I’m honored to join Kerix at such a pivotal time,” said Spragins. “Membership medicine is reshaping the healthcare landscape—creating a better experience for patients and giving physicians a more sustainable model. Kerix is leading this movement, and I’m excited to help accelerate our growth and expand our impact.”Kerix continues to gain significant momentum, advancing major practice partnerships, expanding its national footprint, and solidifying its position as the category-defining platform in membership-based healthcare. Bubba’s appointment reflects Kerix’s continued commitment to building a high-performance leadership team as it enters its next phase of aggressive growth.About KerixKerix is a healthcare company transforming access to membership-based medicine through its two operating divisions. KerixHealth operates direct primary care (DPC) clinics that deliver relationship-centered, membership-based care to individuals, families, employers, and their employees. Specialdocs Consultants is the national leader in transitioning physicians to concierge medicine, helping doctors thrive in a model that restores time, access, and personalization to the patient relationship. Together, Kerix empowers physicians and consumers with a healthcare experience that is more personal, transparent, and accessible.Learn more at www.kerix.com

