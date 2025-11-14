Advocate MD, Wisconsin’s Leading Direct Primary Care Organization, Joins KerixHealth

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- KerixHealth , a leading direct primary care platform, announced today that it has partnered with Advocate MD , a Wisconsin-based multi-location Direct Primary Care practice founded by Dr. Nicole Hemkes. The new partnership marks KerixHealth’s continued growth across the Midwest and its fourth new market in 2025.As traditional insurance premiums and healthcare costs continue to climb, driven by expiring federal subsidies and record-high renewal rates, and with marketplace premiums rising by ~26%, KerixHealth and Advocate MD offer a sustainable alternative for employers and families seeking predictability, affordability, and access to trusted, physician-led care.Founded in Madison by Dr. Hemkes, Advocate MD has become Wisconsin’s most recognized Direct Primary Care practice, known for its commitment to restoring the physician–patient relationship. Through a membership-based model that prioritizes time, access, and preventive care, Advocate MD delivers personalized, unhurried medicine for individuals, families, and employers seeking a more transparent and patient-centered experience. With offices in the Madison metropolitan area and Janesville, the practice has been a pioneer in reintroducing relationship-based primary care across the state.This new partnership extends KerixHealth’s footprint and supports the company’s mission to make physician-led primary care more accessible across the country. Wisconsin joins Kansas, Virginia, and Texas as new markets for KerixHealth in 2025, complementing its established presence in Colorado and Illinois.Dr. Hemkes will continue to serve in her role as Medical Director and help in the strategic expansion of Direct Primary Care across Wisconsin, partnering with the KerixHealth team to grow the organization’s presence throughout the state and further advance its patient-first approach.Scott Burns, CEO of KerixHealth, said: “AdvocateMD and KerixHealth share the belief that great healthcare starts with a trusted physician–patient relationship. Together, we can reach more communities, strengthen our employer partnerships, and bring more physicians into this model of care, helping them practice medicine the way it was meant to be delivered. We’re excited to partner with Dr. Hemkes and her team to expand that impact across Wisconsin and beyond.”Dr. Nicole Hemkes, Founder of Advocate MD, said: “From the beginning, my vision for AdvocateMD has been to make high-quality, relationship-based primary care available to more people. That’s hard to do by yourself, and partnering with KerixHealth brings a team of talented, like-minded people who share our mission and are ready to help us grow. Together, we can stay true to our physician-led roots while reaching more patients and communities across Wisconsin.”About Advocate MDFounded in 2019 by Dr. Nicole Hemkes, Advocate MD is a Wisconsin-based direct primary care practice offering a patient-centric approach to healthcare that emphasizes access, prevention, and trust. With locations in Madison, Janesville and surrounding communities, Advocate MD provides care for individuals, families, and employers through a membership model that eliminates many of the barriers of traditional insurance. Advocate MD’s mission is to strengthen the physician–patient relationship by giving doctors more time with patients and empowering them to deliver truly personalized, proactive care. Learn more at www.advocatedpc.com About KerixHealthKerixHealth is a physician-led advanced direct primary care platform dedicated to redefining the delivery of healthcare for individuals, families, and employers. The company was formed through the partnership of Nextera Healthcare and ImagineMD, uniting two pioneers in direct primary care under a shared mission to expand access to high-quality, relationship-based medicine.KerixHealth partners directly with employers and individuals to deliver accessible and affordable primary care that focuses on prevention, trust, and long-term health outcomes. The company owns and operates clinics across Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Virginia, Texas, and Wisconsin, with continued expansion planned.In addition to its owned and operated clinics, KerixHealth powers the nation’s largest physician-led network of affiliated direct primary care practices, enabling employers to offer their employees high-quality, membership-based primary care across all 50 states.KerixHealth is a business unit of Kerix, focused on building the leading membership-medicine business in the U.S. by innovating healthcare delivery for patients, clinicians, and employers through high-quality, membership-based care models. Our portfolio, including KerixHealth and Specialdocs, serves direct-to-employer, direct-to-consumer, and physician practice segments via an integrated platform of leading direct primary care and concierge medicine providers, transforming access with scalable, personalized, and cost-efficient solutions that overcome traditional model constraints and elevate quality care.For more information, visit www.kerixhealth.com and www.kerix.com

