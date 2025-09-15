Dr. Guozhen Liu Brings Back the Doctor-Patient Relationship in Bellevue

Fluent in both Mandarin and English, Dr. Liu welcomes patients of diverse ages and backgrounds to his concierge practice in Bellevue, WA.

Welcomes Mandarin- and English-speaking Patients to New Concierge Practice

Taking the time to really listen is at the heart of family medicine. My goal is to bring that back to every patient I see.” — Dr. Guozhen Liu, founder, VIP Family Medicine

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For many Bellevue residents, primary care has become defined by long waits and rushed, impersonal visits. Dr. Guozhen (Ken) Liu is changing that reality with a new family medicine clinic designed to bring back the time and attention patients deserve.“At VIP Family Medicine , every patient is truly a VIP,” says Dr. Liu. “Taking the time to listen and understand patients is the heart of family medicine. Unfortunately, that has nearly disappeared in traditional practices. My goal is to restore that relationship so patients always feel heard, understood, and well cared for.”Dr. Liu’s practice offers same-day or next-day appointments for acute concerns, direct after-hours availability for urgent issues, and extended visits lasting 30–60 minutes with an emphasis on proactive, preventive medicine. The concierge model intentionally limits enrollment numbers to create space for meaningful, unhurried conversations between doctor and patient.One patient recovering from a stroke shared, “You took the time to really dig into the roots of what was happening… without a doubt you saved me from years of worsening medical issues, including early death.” Another added, “It’s the first time a doctor truly listened and made me feel heard.”Fluent in both Mandarin and English, Dr. Liu is deeply connected to Bellevue’s multicultural community. His practice welcomes patients of diverse ages and backgrounds, ensuring culturally sensitive care is made available to all. VIP Family Medicine Clinic is currently accepting new members . The practice is located at 15650 NE 24th Street, Suite B, Bellevue, WA. For more information, call 425-247-3137 or visit the clinic website.About Dr. LiuA board-certified family physician and fellow of the American Academy of Family Physicians, Dr. Liu has nearly 30 years of clinical experience, most recently serving as lead physician at Swedish Bellevue Primary Care Clinic. He has taught residents and medical students for over two decades and is affiliated with Swedish Hospital, Overlake Hospital, Evergreen Health, and the University of Washington Hospitals. As Vice President of the Washington Association of Chinese American Physicians and recipient of Seattle Met’s 2023 Top Doctor Award, Dr. Liu is committed to bringing expert, compassionate care to the families he serves.

