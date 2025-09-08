Lumea Recognized on the Utah Business Fast 50 List

Lumea is recognized on the Utah Business Fast 50 list for its digital pathology tech, reinforcing its role as a leader in Utah's innovative business landscape.

LEHI, UT, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lumea has been named to the 2025 Utah Business Fast 50 list, a recognition that highlights Utah-based companies demonstrating exceptional performance and significant contributions to the state's economy. This honor is based on a combination of sustained revenue growth and overall revenue. Lumea's inclusion on this list reinforces its position as a leader in Utah's innovative business landscape."Being recognized on the Utah Business Fast 50 list is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire Lumea team, and a reflection of our profound impact on cancer diagnostics," said James Thackeray, CEO of Lumea. "Our consistent growth is driven by the real-world value our digital pathology solutions provide, streamlining workflows and enhancing patient care today. We are proud to contribute to Utah's thriving economy while leading the charge in bringing efficient and accessible pathology to practices across the globe."Lumea is a leader in digital pathology, a field that is transforming how doctors diagnose diseases like cancer. Instead of using traditional microscopes and glass slides, digital pathology technology helps physicians and labs use digital images to review and analyze tissue samples. Lumea’s technology and tools make the diagnostic process faster, more efficient, and more accurate. These solutions are currently used by doctors across the U.S. and around the world, helping to improve the way cancer is diagnosed and ultimately leading to better patient care.The Utah Business Fast 50 list celebrates established companies that have shown impressive financial growth and played a vital role in Utah's economic development. Rankings are typically determined by percentage of growth over five years and overall revenue, and will be revealed at the official awards ceremony.About LumeaLumea is powering efficient, affordable, and accessible digital pathology through simplified, workflow-driven innovation with both tissue-handling technology and a best-in-class viewer with AI-driven workflows. As the U.S. leader in primary clinical digital pathology, processing the highest volume of digital cases nationwide. With over a decade of expertise, Lumea has set the standard for efficiency, quality, and premium cancer diagnostics. With a global presence spanning five continents, Lumea supports over half of the U.S. urology market and top dermatology and gastroenterology groups, optimizing tissue integrity, boosting detection rates, and delivering measurable ROI. By placing patients at the core, Lumea is transforming pathology for a more precise and efficient future. Learn more at https://lumeadigital.com About Utah Business Fast 50The Utah Business Fast 50 list recognizes established companies headquartered in Utah that have demonstrated exceptional performance and significantly contributed to the state’s economy. Winners are selected based on a combination of revenue growth and total revenue, with rankings revealed at an annual event and featured in Utah Business magazine.

