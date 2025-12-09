Powering Uptime: AgozTech LLC Releases Next-Generation Battery Solutions for High-Demand Mobility Workflows

Engineered for durability, this Honeywell-compatible battery ensures uninterrupted scanning performance. In hospitality, every second matters. Dependable battery solutions ensure your POS devices are always ready. Charge up to four batteries at once—ideal for fast-paced operations that rely on continuous power.

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AgozTech LLC, a leading supplier of enterprise mobility accessories and wholesale power solutions, announced the expansion of its professional-grade battery lineup. The collection now includes replacement batteries for high-demand devices such as the Honeywell CK75, Zebra ZQ620 mobile printer, Dejavoo QD4 payment terminal, and Ingenico iWL, Move, and Axium DX series devices. AgozTech has also introduced a new 4-slot battery charging cradle for Zebra TC7x batteries built for multi-shift and multi-device environments.The lithium-ion battery solutions play a critical role in warehouse and logistics environments, where uptime directly impacts order accuracy and throughput. The Honeywell CK75 battery and Zebra mobile printer batteries (ZQ series and QLn series) are designed to withstand constant scanning, labeling, and material-handling tasks that run from shift start to shift end. Their Li-ion construction ensures long-lasting, stable performance, helping distribution centers and fulfillment teams maintain uninterrupted operations even during peak volume cycles.In the hospitality and retail sectors, AgozTech supports mobile payment continuity with lithium-ion batteries built for high-demand POS hardware, including Ingenico iWL,280 Move 5000, and Axium DX8000/DX4000 devices , as well as Dejavoo QD2/QD4 terminals. These replacement battery packs provide dependable, all-day power for restaurants, storefronts, service counters, and on-the-go payment workflows, ensuring smooth transactions and consistent customer service during busy periods.To support organizations managing larger device fleets, AgozTech's new 4-slot charging cradle for Zebra TC70, TC72, TC75 and TC77 batteries provides a streamlined solution for keeping spare batteries ready throughout the day. This addition helps businesses maintain consistent productivity across warehousing stations, retail counters, and service teams that rely on mobile devices for customer transactions and data capture.“Modern operations depend on mobile devices running at full capacity,” Ozkan Celiktras for AgozTech said. “Our focus is on providing dependable power solutions that help businesses reduce downtime and keep their teams performing efficiently, especially during peak hours and time-sensitive operations.”The expanded AGOZ battery lineup and multi-bay charging cradle are available now on the company’s website www.agoztech.com

