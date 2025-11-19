AgozTech’s Year-in-Review Reveals Key Accessory Trends and Expanding Global Demand

Growing demand for rugged cases, forklift mounts, and multi-location accessory standardization. The rise of devices such as the Toast Go 3 is fueling higher demand for protective cases, stands, and payment-terminal accessories.

Warehouse/Logistics and Retail/Restaurant industries drive the largest increases in rugged accessory purchases.

As we move into 2026, AgozTech is committed to expanding our product lines and continuing to innovate with purpose to support the growing needs of global operations."

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AgozTech, a leading manufacturer and wholesaler of rugged mobile device accessories, has released its 2025 Enterprise Accessory Trends Report, revealing strong growth in warehouse/logistics and retail/restaurant sectors. The company reported strong year-over-year growth, driven primarily by increased bulk-order volume and multi-location standardization initiatives.According to internal data, warehousing and logistics customers showed rapid adoption of forklift mounts, replacement batteries, and rugged holsters. Retail and restaurant operators significantly increased purchases of payment terminal stands and newly introduced Toast Go 3 accessories . The Zebra TC models accessories remained one of the most consistently purchased throughout the year.Wholesale ordering increased across all industries, with barcode scanner cases and mounts becoming the top bulk-order product category. Demand for Zebra accessories led all device segments, while PAX terminal accessories showed the highest growth in restaurant applications. Companies also demonstrated a stronger push toward uniformity, sending larger shipments to multiple store or warehouse locations.AgozTech also saw notable expansion in international interest, reporting increased orders and quote requests from customers across Europe.“As companies invest more heavily in mobile devices, they’re also demanding accessories that can keep up,” said Ozkan Celiktras, Partner of AgozTech. “Our 2025 data shows a clear shift toward organizations seeking a one-stop partner—one that provides durability, variety, and dependable performance across every device in their fleet. As we move into 2026, AgozTech is committed to expanding our product lines and continuing to innovate with purpose to support the growing needs of global operations.”With the release of its 2025 data report, AgozTech confirms ongoing plans to extend its product catalog in 2026, focusing on high-demand categories for warehousing, logistics, retail, and field-service applications. The company remains committed to developing durable, efficiency-focused accessories that help organizations protect their equipment and improve frontline productivity.

