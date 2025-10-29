AgozTech LLC Continues to Innovate Zebra-Compatible Accessories that Solve Real-World Challenges Across Every Industry

AgozTech Official Registered Zebra Technologies Alliance Partner Zebra MC9300 Replacement Battery Replacement Leather Hand Strap for Zebra Printers

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AgozTech, a leading developer of high-performance accessories for mobile technology, proudly reaffirms its continued partnership with Zebra Technologies as an Alliance Partner, marking more than a year of collaboration dedicated to creating durable, purpose-built solutions for Zebra’s mobile computers, scanners, and printers.Since joining the Zebra Alliance Program, AgozTech has remained committed to designing and engineering accessories that complement and extend the capabilities of Zebra devices. The partnership has allowed AgozTech to deliver premium-quality accessories — from rugged cases, holders, and forklift mounts to replacement batteries, charging cables, and ergonomic hand straps — all crafted to meet the needs of today’s connected workforce.As industries across logistics, warehousing, retail, and healthcare continue to rely on Zebra devices to drive productivity and accuracy, AgozTech’s accessory lineup has evolved to address key pain points in the field: mobility, protection, and power. Each product is engineered to keep Zebra users operating efficiently, even in the most demanding conditions.“Our ongoing partnership with Zebra Technologies reflects a shared vision of innovation and reliability,” said Ozkan Celiktras, Director of Operations & Product Development at AgozTech. “We understand the rigorous environments where Zebra devices are used every day. That insight drives us to develop accessories that not only protect and enhance the devices but also help teams perform their jobs more safely and efficiently.”AgozTech’s Zebra-focused collection has become a trusted choice for businesses that prioritize device uptime and field performance. The company’s accessories are precision-engineered to integrate seamlessly with popular Zebra models, including the TC, MC, and HC series of mobile computers and printers. Each solution is tested for durability, ease of use, and ergonomic comfort — ensuring that workers can stay productive without compromise.Explore the complete Zebra-compatible collection here. Among the latest additions to AgozTech’s Zebra accessory line are products designed to improve both operational performance and user comfort. For instance, the Replacement Battery for Zebra MC9300/MC930B/MC930P/MC93 Scanners is engineered for long-lasting power and consistent output, helping enterprises minimize downtime during critical workflows.In addition, the Replacement Leather Hand Strap Compatible with Zebra Portable Printers enhances the usability and handling of Zebra’s compact printers. Built from durable materials and designed for all-day comfort, it ensures that field and retail staff can carry and operate their devices securely throughout their shifts.Through continuous collaboration with Zebra Technologies, AgozTech ensures that every new accessory not only meets but exceeds the expectations of businesses that depend on mobile technology to keep operations running smoothly. This partnership has become a cornerstone of AgozTech’s mission: to provide rugged, dependable solutions that empower professionals on the move.Zebra mobile devices are widely used across mission-critical industries — from hospital corridors to warehouse floors — where downtime and device damage can disrupt entire workflows. AgozTech’s solutions directly address these challenges by enhancing device protection, accessibility, and battery longevity. Forklift mounts keep scanners securely within reach in warehouse settings; ruggedized cases protect handhelds from drops and dust; and reliable charging cables ensure consistent connectivity during long work shifts.“We’re not just making accessories — we’re creating tools that help people work better,” added Ozkan Celiktras. “Our focus is on innovation that enhances every touchpoint of the Zebra user experience. Whether it’s reducing equipment strain, preventing damage, or improving mobility, our goal is to support the people behind the technology.”The continued alliance with Zebra Technologies underscores AgozTech’s dedication to quality, innovation, and real-world functionality. By staying aligned with evolving industry needs, AgozTech designs accessories that integrate seamlessly within Zebra’s ecosystem — helping businesses stay agile, connected, and productive. From warehouse floors to healthcare facilities and retail checkouts, every solution is built to protect devices, improve usability, and empower the teams who rely on Zebra technology every day.For companies seeking rugged, field-tested accessories that enhance Zebra’s powerful technology, AgozTech remains a trusted name in the industry — committed to quality craftsmanship, innovation, and customer-driven design.

