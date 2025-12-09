Grandfada and Lydia Rice Lead Relief Effort in St. Elizabeth with influencer Jalyka Smith and Joshua Hoover
Grandfada Distribution leads a major relief mission to St. Elizabeth with food and supplies, supported by creators Jalyka Smith and Joshua Hoover.
The relief effort included:
3,145 pounds of Lydia Rice
1,400 tins of mackerel
Solar lights for households left without power
Heavy-duty tarp coverings for damaged homes and roofs
This mission forms part of the Help Us Feed Jamaica initiative led by Dr. Lydia Roxborough, CEO of Grandfada Distribution and founder of the “Lydia Rice” brand.
“Jamaica is home, and in moments like these, we show up for our own. This is not charity this is family taking care of family. We will continue until our communities are restored, fed, and strengthened,” said Dr. Roxborough.
Influencers Jalyka Smith & Joshua Hoover Join Relief Work
Popular content creators and ministers Jalyka Smith and Joshua Hoover traveled to Jamaica to support the efforts firsthand. The pair assisted in hand-delivering food packages, lights, and tarp coverings to vulnerable families, single mothers, and elderly residents throughout the parish.
“Being able to step foot on the ground and serve the people directly was an honor. The resilience of Jamaicans is unmatched, and we’re committed to continuing this work,” said Joshua Hoover.
“This mission was personal. Seeing the need up close reminded us why community matters. We will keep showing up, giving, and amplifying the call for support,” added Jalyka Smith.
More Help Is Urgently Needed
With hundreds of households still without reliable food, electricity, or waterproof shelter, the need remains critical. Grandfada Distribution is urging the international community to continue supporting relief efforts through the official GoFundMe:
Donate link here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/Hurricane-Melissa-feed-Jamaica
Funds will continue to supply:
Additional rice and protein
Hygiene supplies
Tarps and roofing materials
Cooking essentials
Support for families who lost homes and livestock
About Grandfada Distribution & Lydia Rice
Grandfada Distribution is a Caribbean-owned food distribution company focused on providing high-quality, affordable staple goods to families throughout Jamaica and the diaspora. Lydia Rice including its Jasmine and Long Grain varieties is a culturally rooted brand committed to feeding communities with excellence, dignity, and heritage.
Aiding in Hurricane Relief in Jamaica 🇯🇲❤️
