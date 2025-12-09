Grandfada and Lydia Rice Lead Relief Effort in St. Elizabeth with influencer Jalyka Smith and Joshua Hoover

Dr. Lydia giving aid after Hurricane Mellisa Jalyka and Joshua hearing Hurricane survivors story Aftermath of Hurricane Mellisa St. Elizabeth Grandfada Distribution on location in St. Elizabeth Grandfada Distribution Family heading to deliver Relief

Grandfada Distribution leads a major relief mission to St. Elizabeth with food and supplies, supported by creators Jalyka Smith and Joshua Hoover.

Jamaica is home, and in moments like these, we show up for our own. This is not charity this is family taking care of family. We will continue until our communities are restored, fed, and strengthened” — Dr. Lydia Roxborough

ST. ELIZABETH, JAMAICA, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In response to the devastating impact of Hurricane Melissa, Grandfada Distribution and Lydia Rice have completed a major humanitarian delivery to families across St. Elizabeth, one of the hardest-hit regions on the island.The relief effort included:3,145 pounds of Lydia Rice1,400 tins of mackerelSolar lights for households left without powerHeavy-duty tarp coverings for damaged homes and roofsThis mission forms part of the Help Us Feed Jamaica initiative led by Dr. Lydia Roxborough, CEO of Grandfada Distribution and founder of the “Lydia Rice” brand.“Jamaica is home, and in moments like these, we show up for our own. This is not charity this is family taking care of family. We will continue until our communities are restored, fed, and strengthened,” said Dr. Roxborough.Influencers Jalyka Smith & Joshua Hoover Join Relief WorkPopular content creators and ministers Jalyka Smith and Joshua Hoover traveled to Jamaica to support the efforts firsthand. The pair assisted in hand-delivering food packages, lights, and tarp coverings to vulnerable families, single mothers, and elderly residents throughout the parish.“Being able to step foot on the ground and serve the people directly was an honor. The resilience of Jamaicans is unmatched, and we’re committed to continuing this work,” said Joshua Hoover.“This mission was personal. Seeing the need up close reminded us why community matters. We will keep showing up, giving, and amplifying the call for support,” added Jalyka Smith.More Help Is Urgently NeededWith hundreds of households still without reliable food, electricity, or waterproof shelter, the need remains critical. Grandfada Distribution is urging the international community to continue supporting relief efforts through the official GoFundMe:Donate link here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/Hurricane-Melissa-feed-Jamaica Funds will continue to supply:Additional rice and proteinHygiene suppliesTarps and roofing materialsCooking essentialsSupport for families who lost homes and livestockAbout Grandfada Distribution & Lydia RiceGrandfada Distribution is a Caribbean-owned food distribution company focused on providing high-quality, affordable staple goods to families throughout Jamaica and the diaspora. Lydia Rice including its Jasmine and Long Grain varieties is a culturally rooted brand committed to feeding communities with excellence, dignity, and heritage.

