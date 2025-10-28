Dr. Lydia Smith, Jalyka Smith & Joshua Hoover Launch 'Feed Jamaica' Relief to Aid Families After Hurricane Melissa

Feed Jamaica Initiative Lydia Rice Premium Quality giving you Love on your plate Lydia Rice - Love on your Plate

Dr. Lydia Smith Partners with Influencers Jalyka Smith & Joshua Hoover to Launch “Feed Jamaica” Relief Initiative Supporting Hurricane Melissa Survivors

As I watched the storm tear through my island home, I couldn’t just stand by,” — Dr. Lydia Smith

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the wake of Hurricane Melissa, the most catastrophic storm ever recorded in the Caribbean, Dr. Lydia Smith, founder of Grandfada Distribution, has announced the launch of the “Feed Jamaica” Relief Initiative, a humanitarian campaign to provide essential food supplies to families across Jamaica.Born and raised in a small fishing village in Clarendon, Jamaica, Dr. Smith’s deep connection to her homeland inspired her to act swiftly as the storm left widespread devastation in its path. Through her company’s first product, Lydia Rice, she is leading an organized effort to deliver nourishment, stability, and hope to those affected.“Watching Melissa tear through Jamaica, hearing the damages my friends and family are dealing with, I can't just do nothing.” said Dr. Smith. “Before the hurricane, we had already brought Lydia Rice and other supplies in Jamaica and now, that preparation is allowing us to respond immediately. We’re committed to getting food into the hands of families who need it most.”The campaign is further strengthened by the involvement of influencers and faith-based creators Jalyka Smith and Joshua Hoover, who have joined as official ambassadors for the initiative. Together, they will use their platforms to raise awareness, mobilize donations, and inspire communities across the globe to support Jamaica during this crisis.“This mission is close to my heart,” said Jalyka Smith. “It’s about feeding bodies and restoring faith showing people that they’re seen, loved, and not forgotten.”“We believe generosity is contagious,” added Joshua Hoover. “If we can each do a little, together we can do a lot.”Through Grandfada Distribution, all donations will go directly toward purchasing and delivering Lydia Rice and other vital goods to affected areas. The company is offering rice at wholesale price to ensure every dollar stretches farther to help more families.A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to allow supporters worldwide to contribute to the relief efforts.How to HelpTo donate or learn more about the “Feed Jamaica” campaign, visit:GodFundeME https://gofund.me/29fad1e59 Every contribution big or small will help provide meals, supplies, and hope to families across Jamaica.About Grandfada DistributionGrandfada Distribution is a Caribbean-based supply and logistics company founded by Dr. Lydia Smith. The company’s mission is to provide high-quality goods while empowering communities through sustainable trade and local impact. Its flagship product, Lydia Rice, represents nourishment, excellence, and the heart of Jamaica “feeding hope, one grain at a time.”Media Contact:Grandfada Distribution📩 Email: info@grandfada.com🌐 Website: www.grandfada.com 📍 Palm Beach County, FL

TVJ Interview with Dr. Lydia Smith, CEO and Jalyka Smith, Media Director

Legal Disclaimer:

