Lydia Rice Expands Reach: Restaurant-Grade Quality Now Available Across Jamaica’s Hotels, Resorts, and Homes
Premium jasmine and long-grain Lydia Rice, loved by chefs and resorts, is now available for families across Jamaica and abroad.
Known for its fragrant aroma and fluffy consistency, Lydia Rice stands out because it holds flavor, requires less water and seasoning, and consistently tastes great. These qualities have made it a favorite in professional kitchens, where chefs value both quality and efficiency, as well as in households that want restaurant-grade results at home.
“Lydia Rice is love on a plate, easy to cook, less water, always fluffy, and full of flavor. It saves time in the kitchen while giving my guests the quality they expect, they just love Lydia Rice." Chef G. Dr. Lydia Smith, CEO of Aljdaas Isles, Inc. and founder of Grandfada Distribution says “Our tagline, ‘Love on Your Plate,’ reflects our mission to bring families and guests the very best, from our table to theirs.”
Why Lydia Rice Is the Rice of Jamaica
Premium jasmine & long-grain rice, naturally aromatic
Holds flavor better, with less water and seasoning required
Consistently fluffy and fragrant perfect for hotels, resorts, and restaurants
Available in bulk packs (10kg, 20kg, 25kg) for kitchens and retail packs for homes
Supported by Grandfada Distribution’s stable supply chain
With growing demand from both the hospitality sector and families abroad supporting loved ones in Jamaica, Lydia Rice is more than just rice it’s a product that represents family, culture, and pride.
Availability
Lydia Rice is available at participating retailers in Jamaica and can also be purchased online for delivery at www.grandfada.com/shop.
About Lydia Rice
Lydia Rice is part of the Aljdaas Isles, Inc. family of brands, distributed by Grandfada Distribution. Rooted in family heritage and Caribbean tradition, Lydia Rice is committed to delivering premium quality with the promise of “Love on Your Plate.”
