Lydia Rice Expands Reach: Restaurant-Grade Quality Now Available Across Jamaica’s Hotels, Resorts, and Homes

Lydia Rice Premium Quality giving you Love on your plate Lydia Rice - The Rice of Jamaica Lydia Rice - Love on your Plate

Premium jasmine and long-grain Lydia Rice, loved by chefs and resorts, is now available for families across Jamaica and abroad.

Lydia Rice is love on a plate, easy to cook, less water, always fluffy, and full of flavor. It saves time in the kitchen while giving my guests the quality they expect, they just love Lydia Rice.” — Chef G

KINGSTON, ST. ANDREWS, JAMAICA, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lydia Rice , a premium jasmine and 100% Jasmine long-grain rice under Grandfada Distribution , is raising the standard of dining in Jamaica. Already embraced by local chefs and sought after by resorts, Lydia Rice is now reaching families across the island delivering “ Love on Your Plate .”Known for its fragrant aroma and fluffy consistency, Lydia Rice stands out because it holds flavor, requires less water and seasoning, and consistently tastes great. These qualities have made it a favorite in professional kitchens, where chefs value both quality and efficiency, as well as in households that want restaurant-grade results at home.“Lydia Rice is love on a plate, easy to cook, less water, always fluffy, and full of flavor. It saves time in the kitchen while giving my guests the quality they expect, they just love Lydia Rice." Chef G. Dr. Lydia Smith, CEO of Aljdaas Isles, Inc. and founder of Grandfada Distribution says “Our tagline, ‘Love on Your Plate,’ reflects our mission to bring families and guests the very best, from our table to theirs.”Why Lydia Rice Is the Rice of JamaicaPremium jasmine & long-grain rice, naturally aromaticHolds flavor better, with less water and seasoning requiredConsistently fluffy and fragrant perfect for hotels, resorts, and restaurantsAvailable in bulk packs (10kg, 20kg, 25kg) for kitchens and retail packs for homesSupported by Grandfada Distribution’s stable supply chainWith growing demand from both the hospitality sector and families abroad supporting loved ones in Jamaica, Lydia Rice is more than just rice it’s a product that represents family, culture, and pride.AvailabilityLydia Rice is available at participating retailers in Jamaica and can also be purchased online for delivery at www.grandfada.com/shop About Lydia RiceLydia Rice is part of the Aljdaas Isles, Inc. family of brands, distributed by Grandfada Distribution. Rooted in family heritage and Caribbean tradition, Lydia Rice is committed to delivering premium quality with the promise of “Love on Your Plate.”

TVJ Interview with Dr. Lydia Smith, CEO and Jalyka Smith, Media Director

