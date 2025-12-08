Holiday Programming at the Royal Saskatchewan Museum

CANADA, December 8 - Released on December 8, 2025

'Tis the season! It's time to deck the halls at the Royal Saskatchewan Museum (RSM) and spread some holiday cheer!

Whether it is fan-favourites like Scotty, the World's Largest T. rex or new attractions like the Saskatchewan - North to South or Animal Sounds exhibits, the RSM has something for visitors of all ages.

"The holiday season is a great opportunity to take in the world-class exhibits, interactive displays, and amazing programs at the Royal Saskatchewan Museum," Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Alana Ross said. "There is always a new exciting adventure waiting around the next corner."

Here are a few of the special events and programming occurring during December:

Snow Globes on a Sphere Challenge - December 1-14

December is here, let's shake it up!

Design a snow globe using the provided template for a chance to see it transformed into a 360-degree snow globe on our Science on a Sphere globe in the Home Gallery.

There are a few ways to participate:

- Drop-in to the colouring station in the Learning Lab - weekends of December 6-7 and December 13-14. (from 10am-12pm and 1-3pm)

- Pick-up/drop-off snow globe template at museum admission desk.

- Print a snow globe template at home and submit online or drop it off at the front desk.

Submit your artwork by December 14, 2025.

Bones and Bells: A T. rex Christmas Party - Sunday, December 21 - 1-4pm

Wear your best holiday or dinosaur gear and snap a photo with Munchie the T. rex in his Santa suit.

Caroling with Miz Muzik at 2p.m. - gather under Scotty the T. rex for caroling led by Miz Muzik, Sharon Gudereit.

Visit the SOS theatre to view the Snow Globes Challenge winning entries.

Make a Tree-Rex holiday craft or drop-in to the Learning Lab to examine animal tracks and other animal signs to solve the Mystery of the Winter Day.

Scotty Skull Christmas Display - Lower T.rex Gallery Saturday, December 1 - 31

Visit the T.rex Gallery, home of Scotty, the world's largest Tyrannosaurus rex, and get a selfie with the Christmas themed Scotty Skull.

School's Out: Christmas Break - December 27 to January 4, 2026

Daily, drop-in activities throughout the week. Field Station play space will be open.

- Chilly Choices - Learning Lab - Open 1:30-3:30pm daily.

Choose your own adventure drop-in program. Help Wally the Woolly Mammoth, Sammy the Smilodon and Aurora the Arctic Ground Squirrel, survive the Ice Age.

- Gallery Hunt: Who Wore It Best?

Find the animals by their winter coats and receive a sticker.

- Star of the Week

Search for the exhibit named The Star of the Week. Get a handstamp.

Holiday Hours:

- December 24 - 9:30am-3:00pm

- December 25 - CLOSED

- December 26 - CLOSED

- December 31 - 9:30am-3:00pm

- January 1 - 12-5pm

- January 5-9 - CLOSED

More information on December activities and programming is available on the RSM website.

