Holiday Programming at the Royal Saskatchewan Museum
CANADA, December 8 - Released on December 8, 2025
'Tis the season! It's time to deck the halls at the Royal Saskatchewan Museum (RSM) and spread some holiday cheer!
Whether it is fan-favourites like Scotty, the World's Largest T. rex or new attractions like the Saskatchewan - North to South or Animal Sounds exhibits, the RSM has something for visitors of all ages.
"The holiday season is a great opportunity to take in the world-class exhibits, interactive displays, and amazing programs at the Royal Saskatchewan Museum," Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Alana Ross said. "There is always a new exciting adventure waiting around the next corner."
Here are a few of the special events and programming occurring during December:
Snow Globes on a Sphere Challenge - December 1-14
December is here, let's shake it up!
Design a snow globe using the provided template for a chance to see it transformed into a 360-degree snow globe on our Science on a Sphere globe in the Home Gallery.
There are a few ways to participate:
- Drop-in to the colouring station in the Learning Lab - weekends of December 6-7 and December 13-14. (from 10am-12pm and 1-3pm)
- Pick-up/drop-off snow globe template at museum admission desk.
- Print a snow globe template at home and submit online or drop it off at the front desk.
Submit your artwork by December 14, 2025.
Bones and Bells: A T. rex Christmas Party - Sunday, December 21 - 1-4pm
Wear your best holiday or dinosaur gear and snap a photo with Munchie the T. rex in his Santa suit.
Caroling with Miz Muzik at 2p.m. - gather under Scotty the T. rex for caroling led by Miz Muzik, Sharon Gudereit.
Visit the SOS theatre to view the Snow Globes Challenge winning entries.
Make a Tree-Rex holiday craft or drop-in to the Learning Lab to examine animal tracks and other animal signs to solve the Mystery of the Winter Day.
Scotty Skull Christmas Display - Lower T.rex Gallery Saturday, December 1 - 31
Visit the T.rex Gallery, home of Scotty, the world's largest Tyrannosaurus rex, and get a selfie with the Christmas themed Scotty Skull.
School's Out: Christmas Break - December 27 to January 4, 2026
Daily, drop-in activities throughout the week. Field Station play space will be open.
- Chilly Choices - Learning Lab - Open 1:30-3:30pm daily.
Choose your own adventure drop-in program. Help Wally the Woolly Mammoth, Sammy the Smilodon and Aurora the Arctic Ground Squirrel, survive the Ice Age.
- Gallery Hunt: Who Wore It Best?
Find the animals by their winter coats and receive a sticker.
- Star of the Week
Search for the exhibit named The Star of the Week. Get a handstamp.
Holiday Hours:
- December 24 - 9:30am-3:00pm
- December 25 - CLOSED
- December 26 - CLOSED
- December 31 - 9:30am-3:00pm
- January 1 - 12-5pm
- January 5-9 - CLOSED
More information on December activities and programming is available on the RSM website.
-30-For more information, contact:
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.