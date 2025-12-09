Aspire Technologies, Inc. Announces 2025 QuoteWerks Partner and MVP Award Winners

2025 QuoteWerks Top 10 Partners

2025 QuoteWerks MVP

Leading CPQ and quoting software partners honored for driving customer success, improving sales efficiency, and expanding the QuoteWerks ecosystem.

In an industry that shifts quickly, having a partner network that has grown with us over the last 32 years is invaluable. We’re proud to recognize their achievements and the impact they’ve had”
— Brian Laufer, QuoteWerks Vice President
ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aspire Technologies, Inc., the developers of the award-winning sales quoting and proposal solution QuoteWerks, today announced the recipients of the 2025 QuoteWerks Partner and MVP Awards.

The annual program recognizes Solution Partners and community leaders who have demonstrated exceptional expertise, sales performance, and a commitment to client success throughout the year. Since 1993, QuoteWerks has empowered businesses to streamline how they turn prospects into customers. The partners honored this year played a critical role in advancing that mission, including supporting the rollout of new Event Scripting with AI capabilities inside QuoteWerks Web.

“Our partners are the extended arm of our team,” said Brian Laufer, Vice President at QuoteWerks. “In an industry that shifts quickly, having a partner network that has grown with us over the last 32 years is invaluable. We’re proud to recognize their achievements and the impact they’ve had on our customers.”

2025 Top 10 Worldwide QuoteWerks Partners
1. Quintadena, Ltd.
2. Prestige Quoting Ltd.
3. Equilibrium Consulting
4. CloudTop Office
5. Hilltops IT
6. Linked Systems, Inc.
7. Gold Rush Technology
8. First Direct Corp.
9. Abstract Automation LLC
10. MasterMine Software

Quintadena, Ltd. of the UK retained their long-standing title as the No. 1 QuoteWerks Partner worldwide, a position they have held since 2007.

“The highlight of the year for us was the new scripting capabilities in QuoteWerks Web, meaning QuoteWerks Web is now for the first time our standard offering even for customers with complex customization needs,” said Paul Hodgetts of Quintadena.

Regional Partner Excellence
• United Kingdom: Quintadena, Ltd.
• USA: Equilibrium Consulting
• APAC: Gold Rush Technology

Reflecting on their climb in the rankings to become the Top US Partner, Pete Busam, CEO of Equilibrium Consulting, stated: “Rising from eighth worldwide to third and first in the United States is an incredible honor... We’re grateful for the partnership and proud to stand among the top providers shaping the future of quoting excellence.”

QuoteWerks Community MVP Award
The 2025 QuoteWerks MVP Award, selected by both the community and QuoteWerks staff, was presented to Matt Rose of Prestige Quoting Ltd. This honor recognizes an individual who has consistently contributed time, expertise, and support to help users succeed.

“My focus has always been on delivering clear, plain English solutions alongside innovative automations that make quoting simpler for real businesses,” said Rose.

Paul Hodgetts of Quintadena, Ltd. was named the Runner-Up.

A privately held company, Aspire Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1993 under the name Creative Software by John C. Lewe IV. Having founded the company over 30 years ago, John is actively involved in every aspect of the company's operations and actively leads our development team, ensuring that the company's mission is fully realized on a daily basis. Corporate headquarters is located at 4901 Vineland Road, Suite 250 Orlando, FL 32811. The self-funded company focuses on quoting/ordering software integration with leading contact management software such as ACT!, Autotask, ConnectWise Manage, GoldMine, Google Contacts, Hubspot, Kaseya BMS, Maximizer Desktop, Maximizer CRM Live, Microsoft Dynamics CRM, Outlook, salesforce.com, SugarCRM, and ZohoCRM. Aspire's top-selling product is QuoteWerks. Selling to a variety of markets, Aspire Technologies, Inc. has built its position in the marketplace with QuoteWerks as a small to middle market leader by providing the sales quoting and proposal solution that has the ease of use of spreadsheet software, with the feature set, power, and flexibility of high-end custom solutions without the associated costs and complexities. QuoteWerks strategically addresses the pressing needs of the Small to Medium Enterprise, providing a scalable, integrated and customizable solution that increases productivity to unmatched levels from a single-user environment all the way up to the enterprise environment. QuoteWerks, formerly "Quote Pro", has gone through many changes rapidly responding to user feedback. Aspire Technologies, Inc. appreciates the working relationship that it holds with its customers. We believe that this customer interaction is the reason for our success. QuoteWerks is used by over 88,000 users worldwide in over 101 countries.

