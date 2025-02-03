Brian Laufer of QuoteWerks Recognized on the Prestigious 2025 CRN® Channel Chiefs List
Industry Leader and QuoteWerks Executive Recognized for Commitment to Channel Success for the Fifth Consecutive Year as He Celebrates 25 Years with the Company
This recognition is a testament to his hard work, the strong relationships he has built within the channel, and his enduring legacy at QuoteWerks.”ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- QuoteWerks, a global leader in sales quoting and proposal automation software, is thrilled to announce that its Vice President, Brian Laufer, has been named to the prestigious 2025 CRN® Channel Chiefs list by CRN, a premier IT news and analysis source, for the fifth consecutive year. This esteemed list recognizes the top leaders in the IT channel who are driving innovation and revenue growth through their dedication to partner success. This honor coincides with Laufer celebrating his 25th anniversary with QuoteWerks this year, marking a significant milestone in his career and the company's history.
— John Lewe
Laufer's consistent inclusion on the CRN Channel Chiefs list highlights his exceptional leadership, strategic vision, and unwavering commitment to the QuoteWerks partner ecosystem. Over the past five years, he has been instrumental in developing and nurturing strong channel relationships, fostering collaboration, and implementing programs that empower partners to thrive. His leadership has been a driving force behind the significant growth QuoteWerks has seen in its channel program, expanding its reach and providing partners with the resources and support they need to succeed. This sustained recognition underscores his long-term impact and dedication to the channel.
"Brian's dedication to our channel partners is unparalleled," said John C. Lewe, President of QuoteWerks. "His five consecutive years on the CRN Channel Chiefs list, coupled with his 25 years of service to QuoteWerks, speak volumes about his commitment and expertise. He understands the critical role our partners play in our overall success and consistently goes above and beyond to ensure they have the tools, training, and support necessary to deliver exceptional value to our joint customers. This recognition is a testament to his hard work, the strong relationships he has built within the channel, and his enduring legacy at QuoteWerks."
"This year’s honorees exemplify dedication, innovation, and leadership that supports solution provider success and fosters growth across the channel,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, at The Channel Company. “Each of these exceptional leaders has made a lasting channel impact by championing partnerships and designing creative strategies that get results. They’ve set a high bar in the channel, and we’re thrilled to recognize their standout achievements.”
The CRN Channel Chiefs list is an annual recognition of the most influential and impactful leaders in the IT channel. Honorees are selected based on their proven track record of channel advocacy, program innovation, and commitment to partner profitability. Laufer's continued recognition underscores QuoteWerks' commitment to its channel partners and its focus on building a thriving partner ecosystem.
Brian Laufer
QuoteWerks
+1 4072481481
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.