QuoteWerks Unveils Deep Pax8 Integration for VARs and MSPs
QuoteWerks Unveils Deep Pax8 Integration for QuoteWerks Desktop and Web — Delivering a Streamlined Cloud Quoting Workflow from Marketplace to PSA
“We’ve been working for years to bring this to market, and I’m thrilled to share that QuoteWerks is now one of the first (if not the first) standalone CPQ solutions to integrate directly with the Pax8 Marketplace,” said Brian Laufer, Vice President at Aspire Technologies. “This isn’t just about checking a box to say we integrate with Pax8. It’s about delivering a deeply thought-out, feature-rich integration that saves MSPs time and eliminates friction across their entire sales workflow.”
With this new integration, QuoteWerks users can:
✅ Search and browse Pax8’s marketplace in real time
✅ Pull cloud subscriptions into quotes with a single click
✅ Automatically format SKUs for clean, error-free PSA synchronization
✅ Deliver interactive quotes through QuoteValet with approvals and payments built in
The integration goes beyond simple data exchange. It creates a streamlined end-to-end process from the Pax8 Marketplace to QuoteWerks to PSA, ensuring consistent, accurate information flows throughout the quoting, ordering, and service delivery cycle. This approach helps partners maintain data integrity while eliminating repetitive manual entry.
“At QuoteWerks, our strength has always come from listening to the needs of our community,” Laufer added. “We don’t build integrations just to have them; we build them to work the way our partners actually sell. This Pax8 integration reflects that philosophy: thoughtful design, deep functionality, and a smooth experience from start to finish.”
QuoteWerks will be demonstrating the new Pax8 integration live at DattoCon 2025 in Miami, a Kaseya event uniting the MSP community. Attendees can experience firsthand how QuoteWerks, Pax8, and leading PSAs work together to modernize the quoting process for cloud services and deliver true operational efficiency to MSPs and VARs.
“By partnering with Pax8, we’re giving our partners a faster, smarter way to sell cloud solutions, all while maintaining the accuracy and professionalism they expect from QuoteWerks,” Laufer said.
Pax8 Integration Overview | QuoteWerks Web
