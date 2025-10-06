QuoteWerks Unveils Deep Pax8 Integration for VARs and MSPs

QuoteWerks Sales Quoting and Proposal Software Logo

QuoteWerks Logo

QuoteWerks Integration with Pax8

QuoteWerks Unveils Deep Pax8 Integration for QuoteWerks Desktop and Web — Delivering a Streamlined Cloud Quoting Workflow from Marketplace to PSA

This isn’t just about checking a box to say we integrate with Pax8. It’s about delivering a deeply thought-out, feature-rich integration that saves MSPs time and eliminates friction ”
— Brian Laufer, QuoteWerks Vice President
MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aspire Technologies, the developers of the award winning sales quoting and proposal solution, QuoteWerks, announced the release of its highly anticipated integration with Pax8, the leading cloud commerce marketplace. The new integration, available now for both QuoteWerks Desktop and QuoteWerks Web, empowers Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and Value-Added Resellers (VARs) to seamlessly quote and sell Microsoft 365, Azure, and other Pax8 cloud services directly within QuoteWerks.

“We’ve been working for years to bring this to market, and I’m thrilled to share that QuoteWerks is now one of the first (if not the first) standalone CPQ solutions to integrate directly with the Pax8 Marketplace,” said Brian Laufer, Vice President at Aspire Technologies. “This isn’t just about checking a box to say we integrate with Pax8. It’s about delivering a deeply thought-out, feature-rich integration that saves MSPs time and eliminates friction across their entire sales workflow.”

With this new integration, QuoteWerks users can:
✅ Search and browse Pax8’s marketplace in real time
✅ Pull cloud subscriptions into quotes with a single click
✅ Automatically format SKUs for clean, error-free PSA synchronization
✅ Deliver interactive quotes through QuoteValet with approvals and payments built in

The integration goes beyond simple data exchange. It creates a streamlined end-to-end process from the Pax8 Marketplace to QuoteWerks to PSA, ensuring consistent, accurate information flows throughout the quoting, ordering, and service delivery cycle. This approach helps partners maintain data integrity while eliminating repetitive manual entry.

“At QuoteWerks, our strength has always come from listening to the needs of our community,” Laufer added. “We don’t build integrations just to have them; we build them to work the way our partners actually sell. This Pax8 integration reflects that philosophy: thoughtful design, deep functionality, and a smooth experience from start to finish.”

QuoteWerks will be demonstrating the new Pax8 integration live at DattoCon 2025 in Miami, a Kaseya event uniting the MSP community. Attendees can experience firsthand how QuoteWerks, Pax8, and leading PSAs work together to modernize the quoting process for cloud services and deliver true operational efficiency to MSPs and VARs.

“By partnering with Pax8, we’re giving our partners a faster, smarter way to sell cloud solutions, all while maintaining the accuracy and professionalism they expect from QuoteWerks,” Laufer said.

Brian Laufer
Aspire Technologies, Inc.
+1 407-248-1481
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
X

Pax8 Integration Overview | QuoteWerks Web

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

QuoteWerks Unveils Deep Pax8 Integration for VARs and MSPs

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, IT Industry, International Organizations


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Brian Laufer
Aspire Technologies, Inc.
+1 407-248-1481
Company/Organization
Aspire Technologies, Inc.
4901 Vineland Road Ste 250
Orlando, Florida, 32811
United States
+1 407-248-1481
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

A privately held company, Aspire Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1993 under the name Creative Software by John C. Lewe IV. Having founded the company over 30 years ago, John is actively involved in every aspect of the company's operations and actively leads our development team, ensuring that the company's mission is fully realized on a daily basis. Corporate headquarters is located at 4901 Vineland Road, Suite 250 Orlando, FL 32811. The self-funded company focuses on quoting/ordering software integration with leading contact management software such as ACT!, Autotask, ConnectWise Manage, GoldMine, Google Contacts, Hubspot, Kaseya BMS, Maximizer Desktop, Maximizer CRM Live, Microsoft Dynamics CRM, Outlook, salesforce.com, SugarCRM, and ZohoCRM. Aspire's top-selling product is QuoteWerks. Selling to a variety of markets, Aspire Technologies, Inc. has built its position in the marketplace with QuoteWerks as a small to middle market leader by providing the sales quoting and proposal solution that has the ease of use of spreadsheet software, with the feature set, power, and flexibility of high-end custom solutions without the associated costs and complexities. QuoteWerks strategically addresses the pressing needs of the Small to Medium Enterprise, providing a scalable, integrated and customizable solution that increases productivity to unmatched levels from a single-user environment all the way up to the enterprise environment. QuoteWerks, formerly "Quote Pro", has gone through many changes rapidly responding to user feedback. Aspire Technologies, Inc. appreciates the working relationship that it holds with its customers. We believe that this customer interaction is the reason for our success. QuoteWerks is used by over 88,000 users worldwide in over 101 countries.

QuoteWerks Sales Quoting and Proposal Software

More From This Author
QuoteWerks Unveils Deep Pax8 Integration for VARs and MSPs
Brian Laufer of QuoteWerks Recognized on the Prestigious 2025 CRN® Channel Chiefs List
Aspire Technologies, Inc. Recognizes Top 2024 QuoteWerks Partners and MVPs
View All Stories From This Author