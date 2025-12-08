VERSICARE GROUP EXPANDS FOOTPRINT IN SOUTHEASTERN MICHIGAN WITH ACQUISITION OF CHS GROUP LLC

Isaac Rodriguez, CEO, VersiCare Group

Company now serves more than 6,000 individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities in five states

TROY, MI, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VersiCare Group has acquired Michigan-based CHS Group, LLC, provider of Community Living Support (CLS) and respite services to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities in five Southeastern Michigan counties. VersiCare, which is a partner of Seven Hills Capital , now operates seven distinct brands in five states through more than 20 federal, state and local home and community-based programs.With the acquisition of CHS, VersiCare expanded its reach, now operating in nine Michigan counties. CHS will become a division of VersiCare’s ExpertCare organization, which operates in four adjacent counties.“Our goal is to become the premier regional provider of intellectual and developmental services,” said Isaac Rodriguez, CEO of VersiCare. “We are poised for growth – both organically and through acquisitions like this – in a market where there is a backlog of individuals waiting for services in the United States alone. CHS is a great example of us being able to expand our footprint in a market through acquisition.”As is its policy, VersiCare will allow CHS to maintain its company identity and the individuals they serve will still have the same caregivers and providers. “We feel it’s important that there be local continuity in terms of keeping the name and providers that the individuals we serve have come to know and love,” added Rodriguez.For local operators, VersiCare provides an option to ensure that communities continue to have access to these types of services. Not only does VersiCare bring in the financial strength of a larger company, but they greatly expand the resources available to providers which allows them to more efficiently care for the individuals they serve.“I’m thrilled that VersiCare has acquired the CLS and respite services provided by CHS,” said Joe Bates, former owner of CHS. “They have a great reputation and will ensure that our community has access to much-needed services for years to come.While CHS will continue to provide CLS and respite services, Bates is creating a new company, The Ability Hub, that will continue to provide Adult Day Training.VersiCare is led by a team with deep experience in providing operational leadership and integration implementation to meet the long-term demand for its services.Services provided by VersiCare include Community Living Support, Specialty Home & Community-Based Services (HCBS) programs, Family Home Providers, Adult Day Programs, Personal Care Services & Personal Support, Companion Services, Respite Care, Speech & Language Therapy, Occupational Therapy, Physical Therapy, Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) Therapy and Transportation.

