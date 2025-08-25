The Myrtle Beach Area Golf Market Drives $1.6 Billion Impact to the Regional Economy

King's North Golf Course at Myrtle Beach National

MYRTLE BEACH, SC, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The first-ever comprehensive economic impact study of the Myrtle Beach area golf market, known as The Golf Capital of the World, illustrates that golf is a powerful economic driver to the region. According to the report based on 2024 data, golf is a $1.6 billion industry, supporting 13,340 jobs, generating $482.9 million in wages and benefits and producing $134.8 million in state and local taxes. The full study can be found at www.playgolfmyrtlebeach.com “Golf has differentiated, developed and diversified the Myrtle Beach area for nearly 100 years,” said Tracy Conner, Executive Director of the Myrtle Beach Area Golf Course Owners Association. “Beyond the direct economic benefits, golf has an immeasurable quality of life impact for residents, generates significant charitable contributions for our community and is committed to responsible environmental stewardship.”The Myrtle Beach area golf market includes South Carolina’s Horry and Georgetown counties and extends northward into Brunswick County, North Carolina. At the end of 2024, there were 78 golf courses at 63 public golf facilities and six private golf clubs in operation, for a total of 69 facilities in this defined geographic region. In addition, there were 10 other “off-course” facilities (golf entertainment, short course, and simulators).“Authentic hospitality and accessible world-class golf have attracted people to move, live or visit the Myrtle Beach area for generations,” said Ryan Cannon, Executive Director of Golf Tourism Solutions . “It's impossible to overstate the positive impact to our region.”An estimated 759,000 golfers traveled more than 50 miles to play the region’s courses in 2024, accounting for up to 1.4 million rounds. Their spending on lodging, dining, transportation and entertainment contributed more than $705 million directly into the local economy and supported more than 7,300 tourism-related jobs.The study was a collaboration between the National Golf Foundation, Golf Tourism Solutions, the Myrtle Beach Area Golf Course Owners Association and South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation, and Tourism. The research was completed by using operational, economic and tourism data from 2024. Key survey questions centered on operational data including rounds played, revenues and expenses, as well as capital expenditures and information on employment/staffing.Economic Highlights:• $1.6 billion total impact (direct, indirect & induced)• 13,340 jobs• $482.9 million in wages & benefits• $134.8 million in state & local taxes• More than 3 million estimated roundsAbout Golf Tourism Solutions (GTS): We believe in the magic of a Myrtle Beach golf experience. Through progressive marketing, world-class events, innovative technology, industry research, and our membership, we collectively promote, elevate and advance The Golf Capital of the World. Follow us on LinkedIn.About Play Golf Myrtle Beach : Owned and produced by Golf Tourism Solutions (GTS), Play Golf Myrtle Beach is the only official content platform representing Myrtle Beach golf and the Myrtle Beach golf lifestyle. For more information, visit PlayGolfMyrtleBeach.com and follow our socials: @PlayGolfMB on X; @playgolfmyrtlebeach on Instagram; PlayGolfMyrtleBeach on TikTok; and find us on Facebook and YouTube.About Myrtle Beach Area Golf Course Owners AssociationThe Myrtle Beach Area Golf Course Owners Association was founded in 1978. It has focused on and for the operation of the golf course:• Development and coordination of policies• Special Projects• Programs to advance operational initiatives• Promotion of the welfare of course owners and managers• Supporting, growing the game of golfThese activities assure the quality experiences locals and visitors have come to expect in the Myrtle Beach area golf market.

