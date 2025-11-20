WESLEY FINANCIAL GROUP WARNS CONSUMERS TO READ FINE PRINT AS MAINTENANCE FEES CONTINUE TO SURGE

Chuck McDowell, Wesley Financial Group Founder and CEO

Fees increased by a staggering 17.5% in 2024, according to the American Resort Development Association

FRANKLIN, TN, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Resort Development Association ( ARDA ), the trade association and governing body of the vacation ownership industry, recently released its “2025 State of the Vacation Timeshare Industry” report, which revealed average timeshare maintenance fees increased by 17.5% in 2024.“What makes this truly alarming is that these are fees that are non-negotiable, mandatory and often rise without meaningful transparency or regulatory oversight, leaving many owners locked into lifetime financial obligations that far exceed what they thought they had originally agreed to,” said Chuck McDowell, founder and CEO of Wesley Financial Group , the leader in timeshare cancellations. “The ability to raise these fees is one of the hidden elements of the timeshare sales process.“We strongly encourage any consumer going into a timeshare presentation to fully read all of the fine print before signing anything. Unfortunately, that’s difficult to do when you are in a high-pressure, stress-filled sales pitch,” he added.Based on ARDA’s report, the average maintenance fees rose from $1,260 to $1,480 in 2024. This is a 17.5% increase as compared to inflation rising by “only” 2.95% in that same year. In its report, ARDA also stated that maintenance fees now make up 83% of timeshare operating revenues and nearly half of ARDA members plan on increasing maintenance fees by 10% or more in 2025.Wesley Financial Group has helped more than 50,000 families exit unwanted timeshare ownership. Many of these families have been overwhelmed by ongoing annual increases in maintenance fees that have caused them financial distress.These are stories that Wesley Financial Group hears every single day. “Many timeshare companies don’t care about people…they just care about their bottom line no matter who they hurt,” said McDowell. “This issue is devastating middle-class families, veterans and retirees. The lack of consumer protections around timeshares is absurd.“The best advice I can give anyone is to simply not go to a timeshare presentation. However, if you do, I strongly urge you to read the fine print before signing anything…it could save you and your family a lifetime of financial woes,” added McDowell.Unlike many in the timeshare cancellation industry, WFG prefers to keep all phases of the cancellation process internal as opposed to outsourcing any services. This formula has proven successful, as is evidenced by the company’s platinum business score rating from Dun & Bradstreet as well as thousands of reviews and client testimonials, which the company constantly receives.To learn how Wesley Financial Group can help you escape your timeshare, visit WesleyFinancialGroup.com or follow us on social media: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

