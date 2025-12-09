Virtual Roundtable to Showcase AI in Clinical Decision-Making & Coverage Policy: Near-Term Promise & Practical Pitfalls

Advanced Diagnostic Imaging Accreditation Trajectory® Health AI Mark Hiatt, MD, MBA, MS, RadSite Chief Medical Officer Frank Lexa, MD, MBA, FACR, Board Member, Radiology Leadership Institute of the American College of Radiology

RadSite and Trajectory Health AI to Host Complimentary Webinar on January 13th

Artificial intelligence is transforming the way clinical decisions are made—from diagnostics to care management and coverage policy” — Mark Hiatt, MD, MBA, MS, RadSite Chief Medical Officer

ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RadSite™, a leading accreditation agency promoting safety and quality in imaging, and TrajectoryHealth AI are sponsoring a complimentary webinar entitled “AI in Clinical Decision-Making and Coverage Policy: Near-Term Promise and Practical Pitfalls.”The virtual roundtable will take place on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, from 1:00 to 2:00 pm EST. To register, click here Artificial intelligence (AI) is rapidly moving into clinical workflows—from diagnostic interpretation and care coordination to payer decision support—yet adoption remains uneven. This webinar will examine how different forms of AI—static, dynamic, and generative—are shaping clinical decision-making and coverage policy today.Moderator/Speaker• Mark Hiatt, MD, MBA, MS, Chief Medical Officer, RadSiteSpeakers• Frank Lexa, MD, MBA, FACR, Board Member, Radiology Leadership Institute of the American College of Radiology• Samir Shah, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Quire.ai• Jenifer Siegelman, MD, MPH, Principal, Photo 52 Group“Artificial intelligence is transforming the way clinical decisions are made—from diagnostics to care management and coverage policy,” said Mark Hiatt, MD, MBA, MS, Chief Medical Officer at RadSite. “Our goal is to provide practical insights into where AI is already adding value, the limitations that still exist, and how healthcare organizations can safely and effectively evaluate emerging tools."Panelists will examine current uses of AI, the risks and limitations—such as hallucinations, bias, and validation gaps—that constrain its use, and how health systems, innovators, and payers can rigorously assess emerging tools. Examples from radiology, oncology, and digital health will illustrate what distinguishes scalable, evidence-based solutions from early-stage technologies that are not yet ready for clinical or reimbursement integration.“The promise of AI in radiology and broader healthcare is enormous, but adoption must be evidence-based and carefully validated,” said Frank Lexa, MD, MBA, Board Member, Radiology Leadership Institute at the American College of Radiology. “This discussion will highlight real-world examples of AI applications that are improving patient care, while also addressing the challenges that can limit implementation in clinical settings.”RadSite currently offers six accreditation programs , including CT, MRI, nuclear medicine and PET, dental CBCT, medical CBCT, and remote scanning.To listen to webinars on health AI trends and RadSite’s accreditation review process, visit RadSite’s YouTube page . The page includes, among other topics, RadSite’s health AI playlist.To learn more, email info@radsitequality.com or call 443-440-6007.###About RadSite™ ( www.RadSiteQuality.com Founded in 2005, RadSite promotes quality-based practices for imaging systems across the United States and its territories. Today, RadSite offers six accreditation programs, including CT accreditation, MRI accreditation, Nuclear Medicine and PET accreditation, Dental CBCT accreditation, Medical CBCT accreditation, and Remote Scanning accreditation. RadSite is recognized by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services as an official accreditation organization under the Medicare Improvements for Patients and Providers Act of 2008. It is also recognized by more than 350 payers and has accredited more than 2,000 imaging systems. RadSite’s programs help assess, track, and report imaging trends to enhance imaging procedures and outcomes. The organization also offers educational programs, publishes issue briefs, and underwrites research on a complimentary basis to raise awareness of safety issues and promote best practices. RadSite is governed by an independent advisory board and committee system that is open to a broad range of volunteers to ensure transparency and accountability. To learn more, contact us at 443-440-6007 or info@radsitequality.com.About TrajectoryHealth AI ( www.trajectoryhealth.ai Trajectory Health AI emphasizes transparency and accountability in evaluating healthcare AI and population health initiatives. Trajectory, as an independent third party, requires program leaders to submit defined metrics, population data, and objectives to verify and validate both the initial and ongoing effectiveness of client models/programs. Through a rigorous review process based on standards adopted by the Consumer Technology Association and the Population Health Impact Institute, Trajectory promotes evidence-based medicine in today’s rapidly changing environment. The Trajectory certification review process allows program sponsors and their clients to update and adjust their programs and devices in a timely fashion to support generally accepted methodological standards of evaluation to ensure quality, accuracy, and effectiveness. To learn more, contact us: https://trajectoryhealth.ai/contact/

