RadSite Welcomes New Standards Committee Members

Advanced Diagnostic Imaging Accreditation

RadSite announces the newest members of the ADI and CBCT Standards Committee

RadSite is taking a fresh and dynamic approach to accreditation.” — Matthew Hayes, Creator and President of ScanLab & ImagingU

ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RadSite™ , a leading accreditation organization promoting performance- and quality-based imaging practices, is pleased to welcome the newest members of the Advanced Diagnostic Imaging (ADI) and Cone Beam CT (CBCT) Standards Committees. Each new member brings unique and valuable expertise to help strengthen RadSite’s six accreditation programs “RadSite is taking a fresh and dynamic approach to accreditation. They’re challenging a status quo that hasn’t changed in years. A new perspective is exactly what this industry needs to drive real and sustainable change,” notes Matthew Hayes, BSRS, ARRT (R)(MR)(CT), MRSE, MRSO, Creator and President of ScanLab & ImagingU. “I'm honored to serve on the Radsite ADI Standards Committee and to contribute in any way I can.”New RadSite Committee Members:• Kristen Anglin, MBA, R.T.(R)(CT), Manager, Program Quality Improvement, Akumin• Doug Chalker, BS, R.T.(R)(CT)(ARRT), Director of Clinical Applications, Curvebeam AI• Bryan R. Finnesand, CNMT, RSO, Director of Operations, CDL Nuclear Technologies• Michelle Gruber, MHA, R.T.(R)(MR)• Matthew Hayes, BSRS, ARRT (R)(MR)(CT), MRSE, MRSO, Creator/President ScanLab & ImagingU• Dr. Flavio Lanes, MD, MBA, Founder and CEO, RemoteRadTech and Telelaudo.“As a Quality Improvement Manager, I’m driven to help others learn, grow, and develop their own lifelong passions for the radiologic sciences. Promoting quality and patient safety is a fundamental part of a technologist’s job,” adds Kristen Anglin, MBA, R.T.(R)(CT), Manager, Program Quality Improvement, Akumin. “I’m excited to join RadSite’s ADI Standards Committee, where I can contribute to advancing best practices across the imaging community.”RadSite currently offers six accreditation programs in advanced diagnostic imaging. Click here to learn more about the Remote Scanning Accreditation Program and request a complimentary copy of the Remote Scanning Standards and Guide, version 1.0To listen to webinars on remote scanning trends and RadSite’s accreditation review process, visit RadSite’s YouTube page and navigate to the Remote Scanning playlist.To learn more or to nominate a professional for the committee, email info@radsitequality.com or call 443-440-6007.###About RadSite™ ( www.radsitequality.com Founded in 2005, RadSite promotes quality-based practices for imaging systems across the United States and its territories. Today, RadSite offers six accreditation programs in advanced diagnostic imaging. RadSite is recognized by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services as an official accreditation organization under the Medicare Improvements for Patients and Providers Act of 2008. It is also recognized by more than 350 payers and has accredited more than 2,000 imaging systems. RadSite’s programs help assess, track, and report imaging trends to enhance imaging procedures and outcomes. The organization also offers educational programs, publishes issue briefs, and underwrites research on a complimentary basis to raise awareness of safety issues and promote best practices. RadSite is governed by an independent advisory board and committee system, open to a wide range of volunteers to ensure transparency and accountability. To learn more, contact us at 443-440-6007 or info@radsitequality.com.

