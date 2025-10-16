RadSite to Develop Ultrasound Accreditation Program

Advanced Diagnostic Imaging Accreditation Eliot Siegel, MD, RadSite's Standards Committee Chairperson Mena Ramos, MD, co-CEO of the Global Ultrasound Institute (GUSI) RadSite RSNA Banner

Seeks Volunteers for New Standards Committee

Integrating point-of-care ultrasound safely into clinical care will improve the quality of healthcare overall through greater accessibility. ” — Mena Ramos, MD, co-CEO of the Global Ultrasound Institute (GUSI)

ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RadSite™, a leading accrediting organization promoting quality-based imaging practices, announces the development of a new Ultrasound Accreditation Program. To guide this initiative, RadSite is forming a new Ultrasound Standards Committee and is seeking volunteers from across the healthcare industry.The Ultrasound Standards Committee will address critical issues, such as patient safety, staff qualifications, equipment performance, quality of patient care, and the expanding use of point-of-care ultrasound (POCUS) across diverse care settings.RadSite welcomes volunteers from all areas of healthcare, including clinicians, imaging suppliers, consumer advocates, association leaders, and representatives from business and government."Ultrasound is one of the most widely used imaging modalities, but there remains significant variability in image quality and diagnostic protocols across different practice settings," said Eliot Siegel, MD, RadSite’s Chief Innovation Officer and Professor of Diagnostic Radiology and Nuclear Medicine at the University of Maryland School of Medicine. "RadSite’s new accreditation program is a crucial step toward standardizing best practices, which will directly enhance diagnostic accuracy, reduce errors, and improve patient outcomes on a national scale."Mena Ramos, MD, co-CEO of the Global Ultrasound Institute (GUSI), added: “Integrating point-of-care ultrasound safely into clinical care will improve the quality of healthcare overall through greater accessibility. Expanding accreditation to point-of-care ultrasound will help advance our goal of ensuring that point-of-care ultrasound is safe, effective, and accessible—especially in resource-limited settings."RadSite has a national reputation for its innovative and cost-effective approach to accreditation. The new Ultrasound program, launching in 2026, will join RadSite’s existing suite of six accreditation programs • Computed Tomography (CT)• Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)• Nuclear Medicine (SPECT, PET, and PET/CT)• Dental Cone Beam CT• Medical Cone Beam CT• Remote Scanning OperationsThe new program, launching in 2026, will uphold RadSite’s principles of transparency, stakeholder engagement, and cost-effective quality benchmarks.To learn more or to nominate a professional for the committee, email info@radsitequality.com or call 443-440-6007.###About RadSite™ ( www.radsitequality.com Founded in 2005, RadSite promotes quality-based practices for imaging systems across the United States and its territories. Today, RadSite offers six accreditation programs in advanced diagnostic imaging. RadSite is recognized by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services as an official accreditation organization under the Medicare Improvements for Patients and Providers Act of 2008. It is also recognized by more than 350 payers and has accredited more than 2,000 imaging systems. RadSite’s programs help assess, track, and report imaging trends to enhance imaging procedures and outcomes. The organization also offers educational programs, publishes issue briefs, and underwrites research on a complimentary basis to raise awareness of safety issues and promote best practices. RadSite is governed by an independent advisory board and committee system, open to a wide range of volunteers to ensure transparency and accountability. To learn more, contact us at 443-440-6007 or info@radsitequality.com.

