Prospect Park Alliance, NY Invests in OpenGov to Unlock Decades of Park Data

PROSPECT PARK ALLIANCE, NY, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After years of relying on fragmented, outdated systems, including three defunct databases and a patchwork of Google Sheets, Prospect Park Alliance in New York chose OpenGov, the leader in AI and ERP solutions for local and state governments, to scale and unify operations.As a nonprofit that manages Brooklyn’s flagship 526-acre park, the Alliance had been hampered by manual work order processes, inaccessible historical data and the absence of GIS integration.With OpenGov Enterprise Asset Management , they’ll be able to unlock decades of institutional knowledge by centralizing data, providing spatial mapping and delivering mobile tools to empower staff to update and access information directly from the field.“We want to retrieve that data and begin building an asset management system that can tell the long-term story of PPA’s stewardship of the park,” said Leila Mougoui Bakhtiari, Director of Landscape Management for Prospect Park Alliance.This partnership will help the Alliance turn more than 30 years of records into actionable insights, while GIS-powered visualization and mobile capabilities will enhance daily work and strengthen accountability, ensuring the highest level of service to the millions of visitors who enjoy Prospect Park each year.OpenGov is the leader in AI and ERP solutions for local and state governments in the U.S. 2,000 cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts rely on the OpenGov Public Service Platform to operate efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen the public trust. Category-leading products include enterprise asset management, permitting and licensing, procurement and contract management, accounting and budgeting, billing and revenue management, and transparency and open data. These solutions come together in the OpenGov ERP, allowing public sector organizations to focus on priorities and deliver maximum ROI with every dollar and decision in sync.Learn about OpenGov’s mission to power more effective and accountable government and the vision of high-performance government for every community at OpenGov.com

