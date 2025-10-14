Yuma County Partners with OpenGov to Modernize Permitting and Licensing Services

YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Yuma County will be working with OpenGov to modernize its permitting and licensing process, marking the first non-state agency in Arizona to adopt OpenGov, the leader in AI and ERP solutions.Yuma's Department of Development Services will use OpenGov Permitting & Licensing to process more than 3,500 permits and zoning cases, plus more than 17,000 inspections yearly. Outdated portals, applicant frustration and slow vendor support implored Yuma to explore a new path.With OpenGov, Yuma County will gain a modern public portal to make it easier for applicants to submit permits, track status in real time, and receive clear communication on next steps. Staff will benefit from configurable workflows and no-code updates and integrated inspection management, along with enhanced transparency and integration with County GIS and asset management systems. Plus, they'll gain scalability to support long-term growth and interdepartmental collaboration across development, planning, and right-of-way permits.Located in southwestern Arizona along the Colorado River, Yuma County is home to more than 213,000 residents and welcomes more than 100,000 winter visitors annually. The Department of Development Services oversees land development entitlements, zoning, building safety, and code enforcement for unincorporated areas of the county.OpenGov is the leader in AI and ERP solutions for local and state governments in the U.S. 2,000 cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts rely on the OpenGov Public Service Platform to operate efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen the public trust. Category-leading products include enterprise asset management, permitting and licensing, procurement and contract management, accounting and budgeting, billing and revenue management, and transparency and open data. These solutions come together in the OpenGov ERP, allowing public sector organizations to focus on priorities and deliver maximum ROI with every dollar and decision in sync.Learn about OpenGov’s mission to power more effective and accountable government and the vision of high-performance government for every community at OpenGov.com

