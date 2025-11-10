Mobile County, AL Expands Partnership with OpenGov to Modernize Permitting

MOBILE, AL, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After successfully implementing OpenGov Permitting & Licensing in their Public Works Department, the Mobile County Commission is furthering its partnership with OpenGov, the leader in AI and ERP solutions for state and local governments, rolling it out to its Engineering Department.Located along Alabama’s Gulf Coast, Mobile County serves more than 400,000 residents and oversees growth, infrastructure, and regulatory compliance in unincorporated areas, contributing to the steady expansion of one of the state’s fastest-growing regions.To modernize and streamline its permitting and licensing operations, Mobile County’s Engineering Department selected OpenGov Permitting & Licensing as its unified digital platform. The system’s automation, real-time visibility, and seamless integration with existing tools provide efficient reviews, timely approvals, and complete audit trails for every project.OpenGov is the leader in AI and ERP solutions for local and state governments in the U.S. 2,000 cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts rely on the OpenGov Public Service Platform to operate efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen the public trust. Category-leading products include enterprise asset management, permitting and licensing, procurement and contract management, accounting and budgeting, billing and revenue management, and transparency and open data. These solutions come together in the OpenGov ERP, allowing public sector organizations to focus on priorities and deliver maximum ROI with every dollar and decision in sync.Learn about OpenGov’s mission to power more effective and accountable government and the vision of high-performance government for every community at OpenGov.com

