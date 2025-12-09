College Aid Pro Launches ‘NPC Challenge’ To Fact Check Every College Net Price Calculator

College Aid Pro's NPC Challenge

Families and counselors invited to put college net price calculators up against MyCAP, with a 100 dollar bounty each time an NPC beats CAP’s projections.

SALEM, MA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- College Aid Pro, a leader in college funding and financial aid planning, today announced the NPC Challenge, a public initiative inviting families and counselors to test any college’s net price calculator against the company’s MyCAP software.

Many families rely on college net price calculators to estimate what they may pay for college. According to College Aid Pro, many of those tools use outdated data, ignore merit scholarships, and skip everyday expenses like travel and books.

“Parents see an official-looking net price on a college website and assume it’s the truth,” said Bill Rabbitt, Co-Founder and Marketing Director at College Aid Pro. “But too many of those calculators are just checking a compliance box and rarely updated. The NPC Challenge finally lets families put those numbers to the test and see what they can really trust.”

About the NPC Challenge:

The NPC Challenge is a public stress test of college net price calculators. College Aid Pro is asking families and counselors to pick a school on the student’s list, run that college’s net price calculator, pull the same school’s cost projection in MyCAP, and send both results to College Aid Pro through a dedicated email - npc@collegeaidpro.com

When a discrepancy is submitted, the College Aid Pro team reviews the aid year and data source the college is using, how the calculator handles need-based and merit aid, which real-world costs are missing or understated, and how MyCAP models the same family situation. The team then explains which number appears closer to reality and whether families should rely on that calculator.

If a participant finds a case where a college net price calculator is more accurate than MyCAP, College Aid Pro will pay that person $100 dollars. With permission, the company will also highlight the participant and the school involved as official NPC Challenge winners.

“Our goal is simple,” Rabbitt added. “If a college net price calculator is better than MyCAP for a particular case, we want to know, we want to fix it, and we want to reward the family who helped us get better. And if a college’s NPC is misleading or inaccurate, we want to bring that back to the school and help them improve it.”

Why Net Price Calculators Need a Challenge:

By law, colleges that participate in federal aid programs must host a net price calculator on their websites to help families estimate net price after grants and scholarships. In practice, many calculators use outdated tuition and aid data, ignore merit scholarships, omit key costs such as books and transportation, fail to reflect sibling discounts at institutional methodology schools, or hide the aid year in the fine print.

“College choice affects cash flow, retirement, and a student’s future debt,” Rabbitt said. “That is too big to hang on a single unverified calculator. The NPC Challenge gives families a way to double-check those numbers before they make these high-stakes college decisions.”

Who Should Participate:

College Aid Pro welcomes participation from families of college-bound high school students; families with complex situations such as divorced or separated parents, two-household arrangements, or multiple kids in college; and school counselors, independent education consultants, and financial advisors who support college planning.

Participants do not need any special background in finance. They simply save the result from a college’s net price calculator, log in to MyCAP or create a free account, enter their family information once, pull the cost projection for that same school, and submit both results to npc@collegeaidpro.com. College Aid Pro reviews the case, shares its analysis, and, where applicable, pays out the $100 dollar NPC Challenge reward.

About College Aid Pro:

College Aid Pro helps families and advisors see the cost of college and build realistic plans for paying the bill. Through its MyCAP software and expert guidance, College Aid Pro delivers net price projections, side-by-side school comparisons, and planning tools that factor in scholarships, financial aid, and student loans over all four years.

The company’s mission is to replace confusion and guesswork with clarity and confidence so families can make informed college decisions without taking on unnecessary debt.

Legal Disclaimer:

