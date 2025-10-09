College Aid Pro and ACT Announce Strategic Partnership

College Aid Pro x ACT Announce Strategic Partnership

Connecting college readiness, testing, and affordability—from planning and preparation to acceptance and enrollment

SALEM, MA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- College Aid Pro® (CAP), a leader in college affordability and scholarship planning, and ACT®, the organization behind the ACT college readiness assessment, today announced a strategic partnership to help families navigate the college journey with greater clarity—academically and financially.

The collaboration unites ACT’s college readiness ecosystem—including the ACT test and official preparation resources—with CAP’s scholarship, financial aid, and college planning software that help families search scholarships at every college, project aid (including Student Aid Index estimates), compare actual net price, build a college budget, and plan or manage student loans

“This partnership helps families connect the dots between readiness and affordability,” said Andy Taylor, Senior Vice President of Educational Solutions and International, ACT. “By pairing trusted assessments and prep with transparent cost planning, students and parents can move forward with confidence.”

“College affordability is everything in today’s higher education landscape,” said Kevin Degnan, CEO of College Aid Pro, “yet applicants still underestimate the massive impact strong test scores can have on financial aid packages. We’re partnering with ACT to show students and families exactly how they can improve their outcomes.”

Under the agreement, ACT will introduce CAP’s affordability tools and services to its national community. Families can choose from free consultations, one-hour strategy sessions, or full-service packages—flexible entry points that fit a range of needs and budgets. To expand access, College Aid Pro will provide free MyCAP Premium memberships to families who qualify for free or reduced-price lunch. Together, the organizations connect test readiness with data-driven cost planning, helping families evaluate options and make confident enrollment decisions.

What Families Can Access

Readiness & Testing (ACT):

The ACT® test and official preparation resources.

Readiness tools and guidance to support college planning and scholarship opportunities.

Financial Aid, Scholarships, & Affordability (College Aid Pro):

Software to search merit scholarships at every college, project personalized financial aid and Student Aid Index (SAI), and compare true net cost.

Expert guidance via free consults, strategy hours, and full-service planning.

End-to-end college planning software with college funding expert guidance and support.

The partnership is designed to demystify the college process, integrating readiness, testing, scholarships, and real costs into one coherent plan for families.

About ACT

ACT is transforming college and career readiness pathways so that everyone can discover and fulfill their potential. Grounded in more than 65 years of research, ACT’s learning resources, assessments, research, and work-ready credentials are trusted by students, job seekers, educators, schools, government agencies, and employers in the U.S. and around the world to help people achieve their education and career goals at every stage of life.

About College Aid Pro

College Aid Pro® helps families navigate the true cost of college. Through innovative software, expert guidance, and educational resources, CAP empowers families to make informed decisions, reduce the cost of college, and ensure every student has the support needed to reach their academic goals.

ACT® is a registered trademark of ACT Education Corp. Used with permission.

