SquarePet Appoints Ingrid Oswald as Regional Sales Manager — Southeast Territory

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SquarePet Nutrition, a leading U.S. manufacturer of premium pet nutrition products, today announced the appointment of Ingrid Oswald as its new Regional Sales Manager for the Southeast territory. Oswald will lead sales efforts and distributor relationships across the region as SquarePet continues its nationwide expansion via retail partners.

Before joining SquarePet, Oswald built a successful career managing sales and distribution relationships for consumer pet brands including Augie Bones and Phillips Pet Food & Supplies, demonstrating strong performance in growth, account development and territory management. Her expertise aligns with SquarePet’s commitment to premium quality and customer satisfaction.

“With nearly a decade of sales leadership and experience in the pet industry, Ingrid brings strategic vision and executional discipline that will accelerate SquarePet’s growth in the high-potential Southeast market,” said Tyler Atkins, Chief Marketing Officer of SquarePet. “Ingrid’s experience of building high-performing territories makes her an ideal fit for SquarePet. We look forward to seeing her leadership elevate our partnerships and growth across the Southeast.”

“I’m honored to join SquarePet at such a dynamic moment of growth,” said Oswald. “I look forward to working closely with our retail partners and distributors to bring SquarePet’s high-quality pet nutrition products to more pet owners across the Southeast.”

In her new role, Oswald will oversee sales strategy and execution across the Southeast region, support retail partner and distributor onboarding, and help strengthen SquarePet’s retail presence. She will also collaborate with marketing and operations teams to align product availability with consumer demand and ensure strong execution at retail.

About SquarePet

SquarePet Nutrition is driven by a commitment to continuous improvement and innovation, is made up of pet industry professionals, veterinarians, nutritionists, and manufacturing experts to supply new and reimagined nutritional formulations unique to the pet food industry. SquarePet is a 100% family owned company that makes pet nutrition for the health of all breeds and ages of dogs an

