Old Trapper Sponsors 2025 Edward Jones Big 12 Football Championship Game

Official Beef Jerky of the Big 12 Conference

FOREST GROVE, OR, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Old Trapper, the Official Beef Jerky of the Big 12 Conference, is proud to announce its sponsorship of the 2025 Edward Jones Big 12 Football Championship Game, one of the most anticipated matchups in college football. The game will take place on December 6, 2025, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

As a partner of the Big 12 conference, Old Trapper’s presence will be prominent throughout the Championship Game, reinforcing the brand’s dedication to supporting athletes, students, and fans across the conference. Fans attending the game can look forward to an exciting lineup of interactive experiences, including a custom Old Trapper video booth inside the fan zone, complimentary jerky sampling throughout the Big 12 Fan Fest, and tailgate activations with giveaways for fans gathering in the surrounding parking lots.

“The Edward Jones Big 12 Football Championship Game represents the excitement, tradition, and competitive spirit that make college sports so special,” said Robert Leary, Chief Marketing Officer at Old Trapper. “As the Official Beef Jerky of the Big 12 Conference, we’re honored to continue our partnership and to help fuel the passion of fans and teams during one of the biggest moments of the season.”

About Old Trapper Smoked Products

Old Trapper Smoked Products has produced its signature line of authentic handmade beef jerky and meat sticks from its headquarters in Forest Grove, Oregon since 1969. That 50+ years of experience, complemented by continued investments in state-of-the-art processes, result in top-quality products that are distributed nationwide. A family-run business, Old Trapper has been recognized as Category Captain by Convenience Store News, and offers a full line of high-quality, naturally smoked beef jerky and snack sticks using only the best lean strips of beef, the freshest seasoning ingredients and real wood-fired smoke. For more information, please visit www.OldTrapper.com.

About the Big 12 Conference

The Big 12 enters its 30th year as one of the nation’s premier conferences in college athletics under the leadership of Commissioner Brett Yormark. Since joining the Conference in August 2022, Yormark has elevated the Big 12 to new heights, emphasizing marketing, brand building and instilling an innovative strategy that has resonated across the college athletics landscape.

The Conference is composed of 16 universities spanning 10 states and four time zones. The Big 12 members include Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, BYU, UCF, Cincinnati, Colorado, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas Tech, Utah and West Virginia.

The Big 12 began play in 1996 and is the home of 91 team NCAA national championships, and 775 individual national champions. The Big 12 Conference office is located in Irving, Texas.

