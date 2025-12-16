SquarePet Promotes Adam Bird to Vice President of Sales

Adam's deep understanding of the pet category, combined with his hands-on leadership style, makes him the right person to lead our sales organization into its next phase of growth” — Tyler Atkins, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SquarePet Nutrition, a leading U.S. manufacturer of premium pet nutrition products, today announced the promotion of Adam Bird to Vice President of Sales, recognizing his leadership, strategic impact, and continued contributions to the brand’s expansion across key retail channels.

In his new role, Bird will oversee SquarePet’s North American sales strategy, retail partnerships, and distributor relationships, with a focus on accelerating growth, deepening retail presence, and strengthening SquarePet’s position in the premium pet food and treats category.

Bird joined SquarePet in 2019 with extensive experience in sales leadership within the pet and consumer goods industries. During his tenure, he has been instrumental in expanding SquarePet’s retail footprint, supporting new product introductions, and collaborating closely with marketing and operations to deliver sustainable, profitable growth.

“Adam has played a critical role in building SquarePet’s sales foundation, culture, and cultivating strong, trusted relationships with our retail and distributor partners,” said Tyler Atkins, Chief Marketing and Sales Officer of SquarePet. “His deep understanding of the pet category, combined with his hands-on leadership style, makes him the right person to lead our sales organization into its next phase of growth.”

“I’m honored to step into the Vice President of Sales role and continue working alongside such a dedicated team,” said Bird. “SquarePet’s commitment to innovation with integrity truly resonates with today’s pet parents, and I’m excited to help drive our continued growth and bring our products to even more retailers and families.”

SquarePet offers premium pet nutrition made with purposeful ingredients and a focus on supporting pet health and longevity. The company continues to invest in product innovation, retail expansion, and strategic partnerships as it builds momentum across North America.

About SquarePet

SquarePet Nutrition is driven by a commitment to continuous improvement and innovation, is made up of pet industry professionals, veterinarians, nutritionists, and manufacturing experts to supply new and reimagined nutritional formulations unique to the pet food industry. SquarePet is a 100% family-owned company that makes nutrition for the health of all breeds and ages of dogs and cats. Learn more at https://www.mysquarepet.com/.

Legal Disclaimer:

