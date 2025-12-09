Franchise Expo South Returns January 16–17, 2026, Bringing New Opportunities for Future Business Owners

Attendees arriving at registration to begin their franchising journey at Franchise Expo South. Across the expo floor, meaningful conversations help attendees evaluate options and find the right fit for their goals.

Two-day event brings together franchise brands, industry experts, and aspiring owners for hands-on learning and in-person exploration.

This event remains one of the most direct ways for people to learn how franchising works and identify the right path forward.” — Martin Joksimovic

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Franchise Expo South, produced by MFV Expositions—the world’s leading producer of franchise events —returns to the Greater Fort Lauderdale/Broward County Convention Center January 16–17, 2026. The event will once again connect aspiring business owners, multi-unit operators, and investors with today’s most established and emerging franchise brands across every major industry.For 35 years, MFV Expositions has created in-person marketplaces that help entrepreneurs take the next step toward business ownership. Franchise Expo South continues that mission by offering direct access to franchise leaders, advisors, and educational resources—all in one place. Attendees can meet brands face-to-face, compare opportunities, and gain practical insight into choosing, launching, and growing a franchise.“This event remains one of the most direct ways for people to learn how franchising works and identify the right path forward,” said Martin Joksimovic, President at MFV Expositions. “The conversations, guidance, and clarity that come from meeting brands in person simply can’t be replicated online.”A Full Program Designed to Support Serious ExplorationFranchise Expo South will feature:• Dozens of franchise concepts across food, retail, home services, health & wellness, education, and more• Expert-led educational sessions covering legal considerations, franchise evaluation, multi-unit expansion, real-world ownership experiences, and the steps involved in becoming a franchisee• A dedicated “Franchise Your Business” track for current business owners exploring franchising as a growth strategy• Industry advisors available on-site to answer questions and help attendees identify opportunities aligned with their goalsWhether attendees are considering entrepreneurship for the first time or looking to grow their portfolio, the expo offers a direct and efficient way to gather information and make confident decisions.Free Registration AvailableRegistration for Franchise Expo South is now open to the public. Attendees can secure complimentary registration here.About MFV ExpositionsMFV Expositions has produced the world’s leading franchise events for more than three decades, connecting franchise brands with motivated entrepreneurs across the United States and internationally. Through in-person expos, digital resources, and year-round education, MFV supports the entire franchise ecosystem and helps people explore business ownership with confidence.About Comexposium:Comexposium is one of the world's leading event organizers. Globally, it hosts more than 135 B2B and B2B2C events across many different sectors, including agriculture, construction, fashion, food, health, leisure, real estate, retail, security and tourism. With events in over 30 countries, Comexposium welcomes more than 3.5 million visitors and 48,000 exhibitors annually. Headquartered in France, Comexposium's employees and sales network operate in 20 countries.

