MFV Expositions Concludes a Strong 2025 Season and Announces Full 2026 Franchise Expo Schedule

GLEN ROCK, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MFV Expositions, the global leader in connecting franchise brands with entrepreneurs, announced the successful completion of its 2025 franchise expo season. Across each market, MFV delivered high-quality events that brought together aspiring business owners, established franchisors, industry experts, and service providers—all committed to supporting new paths to business ownership.Throughout 2025, MFV’s Franchise Expos continued to serve as key marketplaces for franchise development, offering attendees the chance to compare opportunities, gain practical education, and engage directly with leading brands. Exhibitors reported meaningful conversations with serious candidates, while attendees benefited from expanded seminar programs and new educational tracks designed to guide them through the franchise exploration process.“Our 2025 events demonstrated once again how valuable face-to-face connections are in the franchise industry,” said Martin Joksimovic, President of MFV Expositions. “This year’s shows brought motivated entrepreneurs together with brands looking to grow, resulting in strong engagement and productive conversations across every market.”As part of MFV’s mission to support franchise expansion, Joksimovic emphasized the unique value MFV expos deliver to franchisors:“Franchise brands consistently tell us that the ability to have real conversations with high-intent attendees is unmatched. Exhibiting gives development teams access to people who are actively exploring business ownership and ready to gather the information they need. Those interactions shorten the learning curve, create stronger follow-up opportunities, and help brands build trust from the very first conversation.”Following the momentum of this year’s events, MFV Expositions is pleased to introduce its 2026 show schedule , bringing franchise opportunities to five major U.S. markets:2026 Franchise Expo Schedule• Franchise Expo South — January 16–17, 2026, Fort Lauderdale, FL• International Franchise Expo — May 29–30, 2026, New York, NY• Franchise Expo Dallas — September 18–19, 2026, Irving, TX• Franchise Expo Cincinnati — October 23–24, 2026, Cincinnati, OH• Franchise Expo West — November 13–14, 2026, Glendale, AZ“As we look ahead to 2026, our focus remains clear,” Joksimovic added. “We aim to create dependable, welcoming environments where franchisors and future franchise owners can connect, ask questions, and make informed decisions. The markets in next year’s lineup give brands strong opportunities to reach qualified prospects and foster relationships that support long-term growth.”MFV Expositions has continued to invest in expanded marketing reach, on-site programming, and digital tools that support engagement before and after each event. These additions are designed to strengthen the experience for both exhibitors and attendees throughout the franchise discovery process.Registration information for all 2026 events can be found at FranchiseExpo.com.About MFV ExpositionsMFV Expositions has produced the world’s leading franchise events for more than three decades, connecting franchise brands with motivated entrepreneurs across the United States and internationally. Through in-person expos, digital resources, and year-round education, MFV supports the entire franchise ecosystem and helps people explore business ownership with confidence.About Comexposium:Comexposium is one of the world's leading event organizers. Globally, it hosts more than 135 B2B and B2B2C events across many different sectors, including agriculture, construction, fashion, food, health, leisure, real estate, retail, security and tourism. With events in over 30 countries, Comexposium welcomes more than 3.5 million visitors and 48,000 exhibitors annually. Headquartered in France, Comexposium's employees and sales network operate in 20 countries.

