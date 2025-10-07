Franchise Expo Austin Invites Aspiring Business Owners and Career Changers to Explore Franchise Ownership

In one of the nation’s top states for franchise growth, this event lets entrepreneurs meet franchisors, learn from experts, and explore franchise ownership.

Last year’s inaugural event proved there is tremendous interest in franchising as a path to entrepreneurship.” — Martin Joksimovic

GLEN ROCK, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After a successful debut in 2024, Franchise Expo Austin returns for its second year, taking place November 14 – 15, 2025, at the Renaissance Austin Hotel. Produced by MFV Expositions and Comexposium, the event brings together franchise brands, industry experts, and aspiring entrepreneurs to explore business ownership opportunities.“Austin has quickly become one of the nation’s most dynamic hubs for business and innovation,” said Martin Joksimovic, President, MFV Expositions. “Last year’s inaugural event proved there is tremendous interest in franchising as a path to entrepreneurship. We’re excited to return and continue connecting the region’s ambitious community with proven franchise concepts and the educational resources to succeed.”Franchise Expo Austin will feature a diverse lineup of franchise brands, educational workshops and free sessions and is expected to welcome over 1,500 attendees. Participants will have the opportunity to meet face-to-face with franchisors representing a wide range of industries and investment levels. Exhibitors include globally recognized names such as McDonald’s and The Goddard School, alongside growth brands like Zoomin Groomin, Rhea Lana’s, Trapped, Naturalawn of America, Rosati’s Pizza and dozens more.Educational sessions in the conference program include:• Minorities Building Wealth in Franchising – How franchising can serve as a pathway to business ownership and generational wealth.• The Golden Opportunity: What McDonald’s Franchise Ownership Could Mean for You – An inside look at one of the world’s most recognized franchise systems.• How to Franchise Your Business – Guidance for current business owners looking to expand through franchising.Individuals interested in exploring business ownership through franchising can register online for free, and franchisors can learn more about exhibitor opportunities to showcase their brand at the event.About MFV Expositions and ComexposiumMFV Expositions is the world’s leading producer of franchise expos, connecting franchise brands with potential owners for more than 30 years. With events across the United States and internationally, MFV provides platforms for education, networking, and growth within the franchise industry. MFV is part of Comexposium, a global leader in event organization that produces more than 150 events each year across diverse industries in over 20 countries, bringing together millions of attendees and thousands of exhibitors worldwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.