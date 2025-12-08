Logan Ohmer, of Ketchikan, Sentenced for Possession of Child Sex Abuse Material

December 3, 2025

(Ketchikan, AK) â€“ On Tuesday, Superior Court Judge Katherine Lybrand sentenced Logan Ohmer, 23, for two counts of Possession of Child Pornography to serve 25 years of jail time with 20 years suspended, 10 years of supervised probation, and lifetime sex offender registration.

Officers with Ketchikan Police Department apprehended Ohmer in 2021 for Possession of Child Sex Abuse Material (CSAM) after receiving a Cybertip about Ohmer from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) and filed charges. Police later initiated a second case in 2024 when they learned that Ohmer had accessed more CSAM while on release pending trial in his first case. The investigations yielded an enormous amount of illicit content.

Ohmer plead in June 2025, pursuant a partially-negotiated plea agreement, to a single consolidated count of Possession of Child Pornography in the first case that incorporated 18 counts of possession and a single consolidated count of Possession of Child Pornography in the second case that incorporated 19 counts of possession.

At sentencing, the prosecution commented on the seriousness of the charges and expressed its belief that Ohmer’s prospects for rehabilitation seem very guarded.

In his allocution, Ohmer told the Court, “It got so bad that I wasn't just watching, but collecting and trading CSAM, constantly trying to find material to use as leverage to acquire more later on.”

Judge Lybrand emphasized during her sentencing remarks just how serious Ohmer’s conduct had been. She explained, “[T]he breadth of the offense, of the amount of the content, both in images and videos, that Mr. Ohmer had is pretty remarkable, and the content of these videos are videos of children being abused. I mean their worst moments, to the extent they can remember them, being captured and disseminated forever." She added, "I don’t think I can overstate the seriousness of the offense and really to drill home that, although we don’t have a kid who’s sitting in the witness stand testifying about this, these are real victims who had these things done to themâ€”captured and sent around the world and will continue to do that.”

Alex Kramarczuk of the Ketchikan District Attorney’s Office prosecuted Ohmer with the assistance of Paralegal Lisa Dial and Office Manager Melody Galeon. Detective Amanda Mattle and Officer John Brown of the Ketchikan Police Department investigated Ohmer’s cases.

