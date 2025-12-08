Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,594 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 442,450 in the last 365 days.

Hamburg and Hulsey Convicted of Criminally Negligent Homicide for Death of Toddler Daughter

December 8, 2025

(Anchorage, Alaska)--Stephanie Hamburg, 45, and Timothy Hulsey, 50, were convicted Friday, Dec. 5, on one count each of Criminally Negligent Homicide for the death of Hamburg’s two-year-old daughter, Gabriella Marlow.

The conviction stemmed from conduct during 2016 to 2017, when the two defendants fed the child a primarily whole milk diet.

The autopsy report found that the cause of death was congestive heart failure caused by malnutrition.

A sentencing date has been set for both defendants on April 17, 2026. Hamburg and Hulsey face a sentence of 2 to 4 years.

The Anchorage District Attorney’s Office would like to thank the Anchorage Police Department for their work on this case, as well as the Anchorage Fire Department, the Medical Examiner’s Office, and Alaska Cares.

# # #

Department Media Contacts: Communications Director Patty Sullivan at patty.sullivan@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6368. Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6269.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Hamburg and Hulsey Convicted of Criminally Negligent Homicide for Death of Toddler Daughter

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more