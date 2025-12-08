Hamburg and Hulsey Convicted of Criminally Negligent Homicide for Death of Toddler Daughter

December 8, 2025

(Anchorage, Alaska)--Stephanie Hamburg, 45, and Timothy Hulsey, 50, were convicted Friday, Dec. 5, on one count each of Criminally Negligent Homicide for the death of Hamburg’s two-year-old daughter, Gabriella Marlow.

The conviction stemmed from conduct during 2016 to 2017, when the two defendants fed the child a primarily whole milk diet.

The autopsy report found that the cause of death was congestive heart failure caused by malnutrition.

A sentencing date has been set for both defendants on April 17, 2026. Hamburg and Hulsey face a sentence of 2 to 4 years.

The Anchorage District Attorney’s Office would like to thank the Anchorage Police Department for their work on this case, as well as the Anchorage Fire Department, the Medical Examiner’s Office, and Alaska Cares.

