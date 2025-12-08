Ketchikan Man Pleads Guilty to Attempted Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the First Degree

December 3, 2025

(Ketchikan, AK) â€“ On Monday, Kevin Jordan, 53, pleaded guilty to one count of Attempted Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the First Degree.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred in Ketchikan between Dec. 2023 and Feb. 2024. His sentencing hearing is set for March 11, 2026 in front of Superior Court Judge Daniel Doty. Jordan faces a maximum possible sentence of 99 years.

Jennifer Chaudhary of the Juneau District Attorney’s Office prosecuted Jordan’s case with the assistance of Paralegal Lisa Dial and Office Manager Melody Galeon with the Ketchikan District Attorney’s Office.

