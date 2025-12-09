Gilder Lehrman Institute Announces Final Call for Students Nationwide to Enter for a Trip to See Hamilton on Broadway

Students and teachers from the Gilder Lehrman Institute’s EduHam Online program gather outside the Richard Rodgers Theatre, home of HAMILTON on Broadway.

Entries for the EduHam Online competition offering an all-expenses-paid trip to NYC are due December 15, with lottery entries accepted through February 15, 2026

The success of EduHam comes from how deeply students connect with history when they can interpret it through their own creative work.” — James Basker, president and CEO of the Gilder Lehrman Institute

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the final deadline approaches, the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History is inviting middle and high school students across the nation to bring history to life by participating in EduHam Online, the official education program inspired by Lin-Manuel Miranda’s award-winning Broadway musical HAMILTON.Through EduHam Online, students explore the founding era of the United States and create their own original performances—such as songs, raps, poems, or scenes — that connect historical events to the present day. Participating students have the chance to win a trip to New York City to see HAMILTON on Broadway.“The success of EduHam comes from how deeply students connect with history when they can interpret it through their own creative work,” said James Basker, president and CEO of the Gilder Lehrman Institute. “Our goal is to ensure that students and teachers nationwide continue to benefit from this program, reaching more classrooms each year and inspiring young people to see themselves as part of the American story.”Teachers interested in participating can sign up for free by creating a Gilder Lehrman teacher account and registering their class through the EduHam website at https://hamilton.gilderlehrman.org/ All project submissions must be received by December 15, 2025, to qualify for this year’s competition.In addition to the competition, teachers and families may enter the EduHam lottery by creating a Gilder Lehrman account and submitting the required materials by February 15, 2026. For school-based participation, all entries must be submitted by a teacher on behalf of their students.The EduHam Online program—developed by the Gilder Lehrman Institute in collaboration with HAMILTON producer Jeffrey Seller, HAMILTON creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, and The Rockefeller Foundation—has engaged more than 20,000 students annually since its inception in 2015. The program gives young people across the country the opportunity to study America’s founding era, explore primary source documents, and express what they’ve learned through performance.For teachers and students across the United States, this is a rare opportunity to connect the classroom to Broadway while celebrating creativity, history, and civic engagement.How to Participate:1. Teachers register for EduHam Online at https://hamilton.gilderlehrman.org/ 2. Students select a founding era topic and create an original performance piece.3. Teachers submit student projects for the competition by December 15, 2025, and for the lottery by February 15, 2026.About the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American HistoryFounded in 1994 by Richard Gilder and Lewis E. Lehrman, visionaries and lifelong supporters of American history education, the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History is the leading nonprofit organization dedicated to K–12 history education while also serving the general public. The Institute’s mission is to promote the knowledge and understanding of American history through educational programs and resources.At the Institute’s core is the Gilder Lehrman Collection, one of the great archives in American history. Drawing on the 87,000 documents in the Gilder Lehrman Collection and an extensive network of eminent historians, the Institute provides teachers, students, and the general public with access to unique primary source materials.As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit public charity, the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History is supported through the generosity of individuals, corporations, and foundations. The Institute’s programs have been recognized by awards from the White House, the National Endowment for the Humanities, the Organization of American Historians, the Council of Independent Colleges, the Daughters of the American Revolution, and the Web Excellence Awards. Learn more at gilderlehrman.org.About HAMILTONHAMILTON is the epic saga that follows the rise of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton as he fights for honor, love, and a legacy that would shape the course of a nation. Based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography and set to a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. HAMILTON features book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire. In addition to its 11 Tony Awards, it has won Grammy, Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors. For information on HAMILTON, visit www.HamiltonMusical.com ###

