Everglades Farm Recommends Top Low-Light Indoor Plants to Brighten Homes and Boost Wellness Year-Round

When customers tell us they want something beautiful that doesn’t need a sunny window, we always remind them that many indoor plants naturally thrive in softer light” — Noah Aguilar, owner of Everglades Farm

HOMESTEAD, FL, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Everglades Farm , a leading nursery for rare and hard-to-find tropical fruit trees and plants, is spotlighting the best low-light indoor plants for year-round greenery. Consumer gardening trends show steady growth in indoor plant ownership as more Americans turn to greenery to support wellness and create comforting home environments. A recent study also found that individuals who keep indoor plants report significantly higher levels of mental well-being and mindfulness than those without plants.With rising demand for plants that can thrive in apartments, shaded rooms, offices, and homes with limited natural light, Everglades Farm curated its top recommendations to help homeowners enjoy lush, vibrant greenery with minimal upkeep.“When customers tell us they want something beautiful that doesn’t need a sunny window, we always remind them that many indoor plants naturally thrive in softer light,” said Noah Aguilar, owner of Everglades Farm. “These plants brighten spaces, improve mood, and make your home feel alive year-round. They’re not just décor; they’re a wellness boost.”Everglades Farm is known nationwide for growing rare tropical fruit trees and plants, along with a curated selection of low-maintenance indoor plants that ship healthy and ready to thrive.Top 3 Low-Light Indoor Plants for Year-Round Greenery & Wellness:Below are Everglades Farm’s top picks, each chosen for its beauty, low-light tolerance, and wellness benefits, including air-supportive qualities highlighted in the NASA Clean Air Study.1. ZZ Plant (Zanzibar Gem)Why it’s great for low light:The ZZ Plant is known for thriving in extremely low-light conditions, making it ideal for offices, hallways, and north-facing rooms.Wellness benefits:Its glossy leaves bring a clean, modern look that helps reduce visual clutter and promote calm. Studies like NASA’s Clean Air research have shown that ZZ plants can reduce certain airborne compounds in controlled environments, supporting fresher-feeling indoor air.Care tip:Allow soil to dry completely between waterings—ZZ plants prefer neglect over overwatering.2. Aglaonema Queen (Chinese Evergreen)Why it’s great for low light:Aglaonema naturally grows in shaded forest floors, making it exceptionally tolerant of medium to low-light settings.Wellness benefits:Its elegant, variegated leaves add a sense of softness and color to any room, creating a peaceful, inviting atmosphere. Research connected to NASA’s Clean Air findings highlights the plant’s ability to reduce some indoor airborne compounds, contributing to a cleaner, lighter feel in the home.Care tip:Keep soil lightly moist and avoid direct sun, which can scorch its leaves.3. Spider Plant (Chlorophytum comosum)Why it’s great for low light:Spider Plants adapt well to indirect and low sunlight, making them excellent for bathrooms, kitchens, or shaded living areas.Wellness benefits:Their arching leaves bring movement and brightness into a room, helping soften spaces and create a more relaxed ambiance. Spider Plants are frequently referenced in NASA’s Clean Air research for their ability to reduce select airborne compounds, adding to their reputation for supporting fresher indoor spaces.Care tip:Water when the top inch of soil feels dry. Spider Plants also thrive when placed in a hanging basket with room to cascade.Why Low-Light Indoor Plants Support WellnessLow-light indoor plants offer more than convenience; they improve the atmosphere and overall feel of any space. They provide year-round greenery, reduce stress, and create a soothing environment with very little maintenance. Many homeowners choose them because they offer a natural, grounding presence—even in rooms without sunny windows.“We ship thousands of indoor plants to people who simply want their homes to feel more alive,” Aguilar added. “Year-round greenery is something people value more than ever, especially when it supports wellness and creates a space that feels good to live in.”About Everglades FarmEverglades Farm is a family-operated tree nursery based in Homestead, Florida. With more than 50 years of combined horticultural experience, the nursery specializes in hard-to-find tropical fruit trees and plants, including mangos, avocados, air-layered lychees, and longan. Offering more than 300 varieties, Everglades Farm provides trees and plants that support wellness while reconnecting families with familiar flavors and cultural traditions. Customers may also schedule visits to the nursery from Monday through Saturday. Learn more at www.everglades.farm

