The Gilder Lehrman Institute Announces Partnership with the Lincoln Presidential Foundation

Lincoln’s Home, part of the Lincoln Home National Historic Site in Springfield, Illinois, where the Gilder Lehrman Institute’s “Reframing Lincoln” Summer Seminar will take place.

K–12 teachers will explore Abraham Lincoln’s life and legacy through a weeklong professional development seminar at his Springfield home

Our partnership with the Lincoln Presidential Foundation reflects our shared commitment to helping teachers bring American history to life in meaningful ways.” — James G. Basker, president and CEO of the Gilder Lehrman Institute

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History has partnered with the Lincoln Presidential Foundation to present this year's Summer Professional Development seminar. The event is set to take place at the Lincoln Home National Historic Site in Springfield, Illinois from July 19-24, 2026. It offers up to 30 educators from elementary, middle, and high schools the opportunity to participate in a one-week course examining Abraham Lincoln as a myth, a man and a president.Together, the two organizations will host “The Reframing Lincoln Seminar: Myth, Memory, and Changing Narratives,” exploring Lincoln’s perspective on emancipation, civil liberties in America, and Black citizenship and equality. The course will be led by Jonathan W. White, professor of American Studies at Christopher Newport University, and Justin Emrich, a nationally recognized American history teacher from central Ohio with 21 years of classroom experience. Emrich was also named the Gilder Lehrman Institute’s Ohio History Teacher of the Year in 2016.“Our partnership with the Lincoln Presidential Foundation reflects our shared commitment to helping teachers bring American history to life in meaningful ways,” said James G. Basker, president and CEO of the Gilder Lehrman Institute. “By studying Lincoln’s legacy within the context of his home and community, educators gain a deeper understanding of how his ideas about freedom, democracy, and equality continue to shape the nation’s story.”The Lincoln Presidential Foundation is the only national foundation dedicated to increasing access to history, educational programs, exhibits and sites that highlight the life and legacy of Abraham Lincoln. The Foundation operates locally, nationally and globally through collaboration and partnerships. Inspired by Abraham Lincoln’s life and work, the Foundation envisions a world thriving with freedom and democracy.“The Lincoln Presidential Foundation is proud to partner with the Gilder Lehrman Institute to engage teachers in exploring Lincoln’s evolving legacy in the very place where his ideas and ambitions took shape,” said Erin Carlson Mast, President and CEO of the Lincoln Presidential Foundation. “Teachers are essential to sparking student interest in history. Together, we’re helping students connect the lessons of the past with their experiences today.”The deadline for application submissions is March 6, 2026. Applications will be reviewed by the Gilder Lehrman Institute and Lincoln Presidential Foundation staff. Selected teachers will be notified the week of April 6, 2026. To learn more about the Lincoln Presidential Foundation partnership and the Reframing Lincoln Seminar, please visit this link About The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American HistoryFounded in 1994 by Richard Gilder and Lewis E. Lehrman, visionaries and lifelong supporters of American history education, the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History is the leading nonprofit organization dedicated to K–12 history education while also serving the general public. The Institute’s mission is to promote the knowledge and understanding of American history through educational programs and resources.At the Institute’s core is the Gilder Lehrman Collection, one of the great archives in American history. Drawing on the 87,000 documents in the Gilder Lehrman Collection and an extensive network of eminent historians, the Institute provides teachers, students, and the general public with access to unique primary source materials.As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit public charity, the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History is supported through the generosity of individuals, corporations, and foundations. The Institute’s programs have been recognized by awards from the White House, the National Endowment for the Humanities, the Organization of American Historians, the Council of Independent Colleges, and the Daughters of the American Revolution. Learn more at https://www.gilderlehrman.org/ ###

