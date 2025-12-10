Société immobilière Bélanger’s acquisitions director honored at the 2025 Canadian Women in Real Estate Awards

Evguenia Kapchii, Acquisitions Director at Société immobilière Bélanger. Logo Société immobilière Bélanger

Evguenia Kapchii receives a provincial distinction from Connect Canada CRE

It is a privilege to be recognized alongside inspiring women who, every day, help our industry evolve and reach new heights across Canada” — Evguenia Kapchii

QUéBEC, QUéBEC, CANADA, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Société immobilière Bélanger is pleased to announce that Evguenia Kapchii, Director of Acquisitions for the Montreal market, has been named a provincial recipient of a 2025 Canadian Women in Real Estate Award, presented by Connect Canada CRE . This recognition highlights her central role in the growth of the company’s real estate portfolio, as well as her commitment to developing the next generation of leaders and advancing the role of women in the real estate industry.Since joining Société immobilière Bélanger in 2020, Evguenia Kapchii has been responsible for multifamily acquisitions in Montreal. In a highly competitive environment, she has led transactions totaling more than 300 million dollars in net acquisitions. Her work has helped position Société immobilière Bélanger as a leading player in the rental housing market in Quebec.Over the years, Evguenia Kapchii has built a strong network within the Canadian real estate sector. She is recognized for her ability to build trust with brokers, collaborators and other stakeholders. Her approach, grounded on excellence, transparency and collaboration, helps advance business practices and highlight the contribution of women in real estate.“This award reflects the rigour that Evguenia brings to our acquisition strategy, as well as the impact of her work on the development of our portfolio of apartments for rent. Her analytical approach allows us to seize the right opportunities at the right time, to the benefit of our residents and our communities,” states François Bélanger, President and founder of Société immobilière Bélanger.In parallel, Evguenia Kapchii has been involved for several years, on behalf of Société immobilière Bélanger, as a volunteer with CREW Montreal , an organization that supports the advancement of women in commercial real estate. She now serves as Communications Director there and founded its succession committee focused on the next generation of professionals.“It is a privilege to be recognized alongside inspiring women who, every day, help our industry evolve and reach new heights across Canada,” states Evguenia Kapchii. “This recognition is truly appreciated and, in my humble opinion, belongs to all of us who are pushing our industry to new levels. I hope this award will encourage other young professionals to consider a career in commercial real estate and to pursue strategic roles, whether in acquisitions, development or management of rental properties.”The Canadian Women in Real Estate Awards highlight the careers of women who stand out for their achievements, leadership and role as mentors. By honoring Evguenia Kapchii, the jury recognizes her direct contribution to the growth of Société immobilière Bélanger, her respected leadership within the industry and her commitment to supporting the next generation of real estate professionals.About Société immobilière BélangerEstablished in 2008, Société immobilière Bélanger manages a major portfolio of rental housing in Québec and Lévis, with recognized expertise in the acquisition, management and enhancement of multi residential buildings and apartments in Québec. The company stands out for its commitment to sustainable, affordable and accessible housing, offering entry level and mid range units suited to the needs of the broader population. Its responsible approach to real estate development makes it a leader in the rental housing sector in Québec.

