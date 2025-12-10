LANG REALTY’S CHARMAINE HICKEY ELECTED 2026 NATIONAL TREASURER FOR THE WOMEN’S COUNCIL OF REALTORS®

A proud moment for Charmaine Hickey, escorted by her son Michael-Paul as she celebrates her election as the 2026 National Treasurer for the Women’s Council of REALTORS®.

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lang Realty’s Charmaine Hickey, a respected real estate professional in the company’s Port St. Lucie office, has been elected the 2026 National Treasurer for the Women’s Council of REALTORS® (WCR), one of the industry’s most influential leadership organizations with over 250 Nationwide Networks.

Charmaine, who has been a licensed real estate professional since 2006, brings an impressive record of service and accomplishment within WCR. She previously served as 2023 Florida State President, 2020 Florida State Treasurer, 2019 Florida State Governor, 2018 State District Vice President, and 2017 President of the St. Lucie County Network. She has received numerous awards from the State including, Mentor of the Year and Humanitarian of the Year,

She currently serves on the organization’s National Executive Committee.

Being elected by the membership all over the Nation is an extraordinary achievement and a testament to her exceptional leadership, integrity, and commitment to elevating the real estate profession,” said Scott Agran, President of Lang Realty. “We are incredibly proud to have her representing Lang Realty on a national stage and shaping the future of Women’s Council of REALTORS®. Her dedication to industry and her passion for service truly set her apart.”

A multi-credentialed real estate expert, Hickey holds designations including PMN (Performance Management Network), SFR (Short Sales & Foreclosure Resource), CDPE (Certified Distressed Property Expert), RSPS (Resort and Second Home Property Specialist), AHWD (At Home with Diversity), CRS (Certified Residential Specialist), ABR® (Accredited Buyer's Representative. She specializes in general real estate with an emphasis on short sales and REO transactions, known for her honesty, patience, attention to detail, and client-first approach.

Beyond her professional achievements, Charmaine is deeply committed to community service. She served on the Board of Directors of SafeSpace, a nonprofit dedicated to domestic violence and sexual assault prevention; She is a Mentor for many in Women’s Council, a Motivational Speaker, speaking at State, National and International Conferences. Charmaine is a Director of the Ira & Catherine Mardner Foundation, founded along with her sisters to honor of her parents, supporting education and mentorship programs for students; and is active in multiple charitable initiatives supporting women, families, and youth. She is also a Certified Postpartum Doula and Certified Swimming Instructor.

“I am honored to serve as National Treasurer for the Women’s Council of REALTORS®,” said Charmaine. “This organization has shaped my growth as a professional and a leader, and I’m committed to supporting its mission of developing strong women leaders across the industry.”

About Lang Realty

Established in 1989, Lang Realty is a recognized leader in South Florida real estate, known for its commitment to professionalism, market expertise, and exceptional client service. With offices throughout Palm Beach, Broward, and St. Lucie counties, Lang Realty specializes in luxury real estate, waterfront properties, golf communities, and signature neighborhood markets.





Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.