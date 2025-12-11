LANG REALTY & LANG MANAGEMENT COLLECT 1,500 POUNDS OF FOOD TO SUPPORT THE SOUP KITCHEN

Amy Doran (left) and Pam Silverman from the Boynton Beach office, and Mark Jacoby from Central Boca — three of the many Lang team members who helped make this year’s food drive a success.

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lang Realty and Lang Management proudly wrapped up their 2025 Season of Giving Food Drive with an impressive 1,500 pounds of non-perishable food collected to benefit The Soup Kitchen. The month-long initiative, held annually throughout November, once again united agents, residents, clients, and community partners to support local families experiencing food insecurity.

Food was collected at Lang Realty and Lang Management offices across Palm Beach, St. Lucie, and Martin Counties, reinforcing the companies’ long-standing commitment to giving back to the communities they serve.

“This year’s collection speaks volumes about the compassion and generosity of the people connected to Lang,” said Scott Agran, President of Lang Realty. “Every donation—large or small—helped make the holidays a little brighter for families who rely on The Soup Kitchen. We are grateful for everyone who stepped up to support this mission and proud to continue a tradition that truly reflects who we are.”

The Soup Kitchen, a nonprofit organization serving Palm Beach County since 1983, provides hot meals, groceries, clothing, and social services to individuals and families in need. Community-driven food drives like Lang’s play a vital role in keeping their shelves stocked during the busiest season of the year.

“We are incredibly thankful for partners like Lang Realty and Lang Management, whose continued support helps us feed thousands of individuals each month,” said Marlene Mejia, CEO/Executive Director of The Soup Kitchen. “This food drive has a direct and immediate impact on the people we serve.”

About The Soup Kitchen

Founded in 1983, The Soup Kitchen provides nutritious meals, groceries, clothing, educational programs, and social services to vulnerable families and individuals throughout Palm Beach County. The organization operates year-round and relies entirely on volunteers and donations.

About Lang Realty

Since its inception in 1989, Lang Realty has grown from a boutique operation into a cornerstone of South Florida real estate. With approximately 300 agents and offices in Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach, Jupiter, and Port St. Lucie, Lang continues to set the benchmark for service, professionalism, and community engagement. For more information, visit www.langrealty.com.

About Lang Management

Lang Management Company provides professional property management services to homeowner and condominium associations throughout South Florida. Its hands-on approach, experienced staff, and commitment to community make Lang a trusted partner for thousands of residents. For more information, visit www.langmgmt.com .





