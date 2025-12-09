LANG REALTY’S JEFF MOLNER NAMED TO 2025 REAL PRODUCERS ‘TOP 40 UNDER 40 - PALM BEACH REALTORS’

Jeff Molner has been named to Real Producers’ 2025 Top 40 Under 40 – Palm Beach Realtors for his leadership, client service, and outstanding results.

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lang Realty is proud to announce that Jeff Molner, REALTOR® and team member based in Jupiter, has been recognized by Real Producers Magazine as one of the elite “Top 40 Under 40 — Palm Beach Realtors” for 2025. The annual list spotlights the most dynamic, high-performing, and community-driven real estate professionals under 40 across Palm Beach County.

“Being included in this year’s Top 40 Under 40 is truly an honor,” said Molner. “I’m grateful for the trust my clients place in me and for the support of the Lang Realty team. This recognition reflects the relationships we build every day and the privilege of helping people find their place in our community.”

Molner has quickly distinguished himself as a top agent in South Florida, combining deep local market knowledge with tenacious negotiation skills and a relentless commitment to client service. As part of the Lang Realty team, he represents residential, beachfront, and luxury properties throughout Palm Beach County — delivering results that reflect both expertise and integrity.

The “Top 40 Under 40” list is widely regarded as a benchmark for emerging leadership and excellence in the region’s real estate industry. According to Real Producers Magazine, honorees were selected based on their sales performance, industry innovation, community involvement, and professional reputation. For Lang Realty — a firm committed to client-first service and community engagement — Molner’s inclusion underscores the company’s ongoing investment in developing top-tier talent.

“Jeff embodies the spirit and values of Lang Realty,” said Scott Agran, President of Lang Realty. “His work ethic, leadership, and commitment to clients make him a standout in Palm Beach’s fast-moving real estate market. We couldn’t be prouder.”

About Lang Realty

Since its inception in 1989, Lang Realty has grown from a boutique operation into a cornerstone of South Florida real estate. With approximately 300 dedicated agents across offices in Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach, Jupiter, and Port St. Lucie, Lang Realty continues to set new standards of excellence. For more information, visit www.langrealty.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.