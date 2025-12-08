On the Record with Christian Briggs Reviews Economic and Legal Developments Shaping U.S. Households

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tariff Litigation, Shutdown Impacts, and AI Adoption PressuresOriginally published on November 6, 2025, the latest episode of On the Record with Christian Briggs examines the legal, fiscal, and technology-driven pressures influencing economic conditions across income groups in the United States. The episode focuses on the Supreme Court review of Trump-era tariffs, federal shutdown effects, and the continued expansion of artificial intelligence in the workplace.At the time of the interview, the tariffs under review remained active across several product categories. Christian Briggs outlines the questions before the Court, including whether the measures align with authority under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act or whether they function as taxes that require separate congressional approval. The episode reviews the arguments presented by the administration and the challengers and highlights how the Court’s interpretation may affect future use of emergency powers.The discussion also addresses the practical consequences of a decision. Briggs notes that a shift in tariff structure could influence consumer prices, federal revenue, and broader fiscal planning during a period of elevated deficits. He explains how the ruling may affect inflation expectations, business sentiment, and market assessment of federal budget conditions.Shutdown-related impacts receive similar attention. Briggs reviews the effects of delayed federal data, reduced visibility for market participants, and slower weekday activity in government-centered districts. He notes that these developments do not affect all households equally, with asset ownership contributing to stronger performance among higher-income groups while lower- and middle-income households continue to face higher living costs.Briggs also assesses how artificial intelligence is reshaping workplace dynamics. The episode reviews ongoing automation efforts and job restructuring in several industries, noting that these trends add pressure to households already adjusting to recent inflation and budget constraints. Briggs emphasizes the importance of deliberate planning as AI integration expands.“AI is going to be a big part of that slowdown. It’s replacing jobs that five years ago were part of a company’s baseline hiring,” said Christian Briggs, economist and financial commentator.The episode concludes with a review of the constitutional considerations surrounding the tariff case. Briggs explains that if the Court determines the measures exceed statutory or constitutional limits, the ruling would clarify the boundaries of executive authority. He notes that legal clarity remains important for long-term policy planning across administrations.Watch the full episode:About On the Record with Christian BriggsOn the Record with Christian Briggs delivers hard-hitting analysis and unfiltered truth about the financial forces shaping our world. Join host Christian Briggs as he cuts through mainstream media narratives to expose the real stories behind global economic shifts, geopolitical power plays, and the hidden agendas affecting your wealth and freedom. From currency wars and precious metals to international intrigue and market manipulation, this show brings you the intelligence that Wall Street and Washington don't want you to hear.About Christian BriggsBriggs is an expert in economics and hard assets who has advised Congress and the Senate. As CEO of Hard Asset Management and a veteran of financial markets since 1987, Briggs brings strategic vision and industry connections to every discussion.Disclaimer: The content presented is for informational and entertainment purposes only and should not be construed as professional financial, investment, legal, tax, or political advice. Any reliance you place on information from this episode is strictly at your own risk. Information presented in this episode reflects conditions and knowledge as of the date of recording. Circumstances, facts, laws, regulations, and market conditions may change after the episode is produced. The host is not under any obligation to update or correct information after publication. This episode may contain strong opinions, controversial viewpoints, or content that some viewers may find objectionable. The Show, its host, guests, and affiliates make no representations or warranties of any kind, express or implied, about the completeness, accuracy, reliability, or suitability of the information contained in this episode. Any reliance you place on such information is strictly at your own risk.

