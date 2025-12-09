Christian Briggs discusses AI-driven workforce change and the importance of personal resilience strategies

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AI, Robots and the Future of Work Examined in New Episode of On the Record with Christian BriggsA new episode of On the Record with Christian Briggs examines how advances in artificial intelligence, robotics, and digital systems are influencing employment trends, household stability, and long-term planning. Originally published on November 13, 2025, the episode reviews the pace of technological adoption and its potential impact on several areas of work and daily life.Watch the full episode: https://youtu.be/cqcthTPIbEs The episode outlines how automation has expanded from routine and service functions into more technical and administrative roles. At the time of the recording, multiple sectors were assessing how software-driven tools and robotics could alter staffing structures. Briggs notes that companies are adopting these systems to support productivity, streamline operations, and reduce long-term costs.Briggs also discusses concerns related to job restructuring, increased use of AI-based decision systems, and growing reliance on centralized digital platforms. He explains that some industries may face accelerated change as automation becomes more capable and widely available.“AI is definitely going to replace a lot of jobs. AI is going to take the place of some of the most basic tasks there is in the world,” said Christian Briggs, economist and financial commentator.Later in the episode, Briggs addresses how digital currencies, tokenization, and integrated payment systems could influence financial behavior and transactional oversight. He notes that these developments may introduce new considerations for individuals planning for long-term stability.The episode concludes with a discussion on financial preparedness. Briggs highlights the importance of maintaining adequate liquidity, understanding exposure to sector-specific risks, and diversifying into tangible assets that have historically demonstrated resilience during periods of technological transition.Watch the full episode: https://youtu.be/cqcthTPIbEs About On the Record with Christian BriggsOn the Record with Christian Briggs delivers hard-hitting analysis and unfiltered truth about the financial forces shaping our world. Join host Christian Briggs as he cuts through mainstream media narratives to expose the real stories behind global economic shifts, geopolitical power plays, and the hidden agendas affecting your wealth and freedom. From currency wars and precious metals to international intrigue and market manipulation, this show brings you the intelligence that Wall Street and Washington don't want you to hearAbout Christian BriggsBriggs is an expert in economics and hard assets who has advised Congress and the Senate. As CEO of Hard Asset Management and a veteran of financial markets since 1987, Briggs brings strategic vision and industry connections to every discussion.Disclaimer: The content presented is for informational and entertainment purposes only and should not be construed as professional financial, investment, legal, tax, or political advice. Any reliance you place on information from this episode is strictly at your own risk. Information presented in this episode reflects conditions and knowledge as of the date of recording. Circumstances, facts, laws, regulations, and market conditions may change after the episode is produced. The host is not under any obligation to update or correct information after publication. This episode may contain strong opinions, controversial viewpoints, or content that some viewers may find objectionable. The Show, its host, guests, and affiliates make no representations or warranties of any kind, express or implied, about the completeness, accuracy, reliability, or suitability of the information contained in this episode. Any reliance you place on such information is strictly at your own risk.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.