SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hard Asset Money Show Features Senator Bill Hagerty in a Direct Examination of Federal Reserve CBDC Activity and Congressional OversightEpisode reviews CBDC research, federal oversight, and congressional evaluation of emerging financial policyAn episode of the Hard Asset Money Show, originally released July 6, 2024, features an extended discussion between host Christian Briggs and United States Senator Bill Hagerty on emerging central bank digital currency research and the congressional process for reviewing developments within the Federal Reserve. At the time of the interview, Senator Hagerty served on three major committees: the Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee, the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and the Senate Appropriations Committee.During the conversation, Senator Hagerty acknowledged information brought forward by industry participants, including Briggs, that helped bring greater visibility to early CBDC-related concerns. Referring to those discussions, Senator Hagerty stated:“The concern that you raised and I think you highlighted for me frankly, Christian. I didn’t realize that this had elevated to the point that it has in the polling.”This exchange reflects the role that external subject-matter experts can play in informing congressional staff as they review evolving financial technologies. Senator Hagerty noted that the points raised by Briggs were among the inputs considered as committee offices assessed public awareness surrounding the Federal Reserve’s research.Watch the full episode at https://youtu.be/JGAQlhbfRfs Throughout the interview, Senator Hagerty underscores the significance of congressional review when new monetary structures are evaluated. His remarks outline how committees such as Banking, Foreign Relations, and Appropriations assess potential implications for privacy, payment architecture, and the broader financial system.Briggs emphasized the importance of clear communication during periods of technological change. “Transparency is essential when digital currency policy is being evaluated,” Briggs said. “Policymakers need reliable information, and the public should understand how new systems may affect payment structure and financial privacy.”The episode provides context on the Federal Reserve’s CBDC research activities at the time of recording and highlights ongoing legislative efforts Senator Hagerty brought forward, including proposals intended to clarify the scope of congressional oversight related to digital currency frameworks.Watch the full episode at https://youtu.be/JGAQlhbfRfs About The Hard Asset Money ShowThe Hard Asset Money Show hosted by Christian Briggs brings together thought leaders and economists to examine financial issues shaping the global economy. Each episode provides insights on economic trends and the role of tangible assets within long-term planning.About Christian BriggsChristian Briggs is an economist and financial commentator with more than three decades of experience in the financial markets. He serves as CEO of Hard Asset Management and has provided economic perspectives to policymakers and industry leaders.DisclaimerThe content presented is for informational and entertainment purposes only and should not be construed as professional financial, investment, legal, tax, or political advice. Any reliance you place on information from this episode is strictly at your own risk. Information reflects conditions as of the date of recording and may change. The host is not obligated to update or revise content after publication. The episode may contain opinions or viewpoints that some viewers may find objectionable. The Show, its host, guests, and affiliates make no representations or warranties regarding the completeness, accuracy, or suitability of the information provided.

