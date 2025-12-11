MetaLab Showcases SECA Body Composition Analysis as Part of Expanded Testing Suite

The SECA system’s digital interface provides precise, real-time results that can be securely shared with patients or reviewed with MetaLab physicians for personalized next steps. A MetaLab technician guides a patient through the SECA Body Composition Analysis — a simple, non-invasive scan that measures muscle mass, fat distribution, and hydration status. Station 3: SECA Body Composition Analysis at MetaLab — designed as part of a complete testing suite focused on performance, prevention, and longevity.

Muscle, fat, cellular health, and hydration insights — available locally for just $75

Visceral fat and inadequate muscle mass are two of the most meaningful markers for long-term healthspan.” — Dr. Kevin Greene, Founder, Confidia Health Institute

BRISTOL, CT, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MetaLab by Confidia is highlighting the SECA Body Composition Analysis, a non-invasive test that delivers a detailed breakdown of muscle mass, fat distribution, hydration status, visceral fat, and phase angle — a biomarker closely linked with cellular health, resilience, and long-term mortality risk. Priced at just $75, or included within MetaLab’s seven-test package for $575, SECA plays a central role in MetaLab’s comprehensive, data-driven approach to longevity medicine and health optimization.“The SECA scan helps patients uncover what basic measures like BMI can’t see,” said Dr. Kevin Greene, Founder of Confidia Health Institute. “Visceral fat and inadequate muscle mass are two of the most meaningful markers for long-term healthspan. Improving strength, reducing central fat, and tracking these metrics over time are essential for building metabolic resilience and longevity. This technology allows patients to understand their true baseline and make more informed decisions about their health.”The SECA system uses advanced bioimpedance technology to measure visceral fat, segmental muscle distribution, hydration balance, and phase angle — a marker of cellular health and resilience. Unlike traditional BMI or caliper-based measurements, SECA reveals hidden risk factors that influence longevity, performance, and recovery. Because the test is non-invasive and radiation-free, it offers patients a comfortable and accessible option at any stage of their health journey.When paired with MetaLab’s DEXA scan, patients gain a powerful dual perspective. DEXA provides medical-grade precision on bone density and visceral fat, while SECA captures functional shifts in lean mass, hydration, and fat distribution. Together, the technologies create a comprehensive baseline and enable precise longitudinal testing and monitoring — typically every six months, with flexibility for more frequent follow-ups as needed. This approach supports functional aging and long-term resilience by revealing meaningful changes that guide personalized treatment and lifestyle planning.The SECA scan takes less than 15 minutes and offers flexibility in how patients review their results. Reports can be delivered securely by email, or patients may opt for a physician-led consultation (covered by insurance) to translate findings into actionable next steps. SECA serves both as an approachable entry point for individuals beginning their health journey and as a reliable tool for long-term monitoring.By incorporating SECA into its testing suite, MetaLab reinforces its role as one of the region’s most comprehensive resources for longevity-focused care. MetaLab by Confidia delivers advanced insights across metabolism, vascular health, cognition, strength, and body composition — supporting current health while promoting resilience for the future. MetaLab’s integrated testing strategy also supports preventative medicine, helping patients build metabolic flexibility and maintain strength across decades.SECA Body Composition Analysis is now available by appointment at MetaLab, located inside Confidia Health Institute’s Bristol office (508 Birch Street, Bristol, CT). To learn more or schedule, please visit ConfidiaHealthInstitute.com/Metabolic-Lab. About Confidia Health InstituteConfidia Health Institute is a primary care and advanced health facility with offices in Bristol and Plantsville, Connecticut. Dedicated to comprehensive patient care and community wellness, Confidia combines cutting-edge medical services with a commitment to education, prevention, philanthropy, and community partnerships. The Institute upholds the highest standards of compliance, transparency, and ethical practices in healthcare, ensuring patients and the community receive trusted, compassionate care. Its programs include MetaLab — a state-of-the-art metabolic testing and longevity lab — and Confidia Advanced Wound Specialists, an advanced wound care and general surgery program.Learn more at ConfidiaHealthInstitute.com.

